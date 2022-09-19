Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 9 get life term in 11-yr-old Rohtak murder case

9 get life term in 11-yr-old Rohtak murder case

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 02:14 AM IST

The court also slapped a fine of ₹ 20,000 each on all the convicts; Sampla police station in-charge inspector Rakesh Saini said that on August 2, 2011, Suresh, a resident of Nunand village, was killed with sticks and bricks

9 get life term in 11-yr-old Rohtak murder case (Getty Images)
9 get life term in 11-yr-old Rohtak murder case (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: A local court in Rohtak on Saturday sentenced 9 persons to life imprisonment in an 11-year-old murder case.

Additional district and session judge RK Yadav convicted Kuldeep, Vijay, Rajendra, Captain, Manjeet, Ramchandra, Vinod, Ranbir, Manoj alias Sonu for killing Suresh, a resident of Naunand village in Rohtak.

The court also slapped a fine of 20,000 each on all the convicts.

Sampla police station in-charge inspector Rakesh Saini said that on August 2, 2011, Suresh, a resident of Nunand village, was killed with sticks and bricks.

“On a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother Dharm Singh, a case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 148 and 149 of the Indian penal code (IPC),” the inspector said.

The accused had attacked Suresh in 2006 and a case was going on in the court. The accused had falsely named Suresh and his brother in a murder case in which court had acquitted the duo. Keeping rivalry due to this, the accused together killed Suresh, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out