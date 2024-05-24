 AAP is bereft of principles morality, and ideology: Tandon - Hindustan Times
AAP is bereft of principles morality, and ideology: Tandon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 24, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Tandon said AAP was formed on an anti-Congress ideology and Kejriwal had sworn that his party would never make an alliance with Congress, but now the sudden U-turn by AAP exposes its lack of fidelity to public pledges

In a scathing attack on the AAP, BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon said the AAP was a party bereft of principles, morality and ideology.

On Thursday AAP’s state secretary Sanjiv Rahi and leader Suparna Sharma, along with supporters and social workers, joined the BJP under the leadership of Vikram Dhawan, son of the late AAP leader Harmohan Dhawan, who had recently joined the BJP at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s rally.

Tandon, during the ceremony, said AAP was formed on an anti-Congress ideology and Kejriwal had sworn that his party would never make an alliance with Congress, but now the sudden U-turn by AAP exposes its lack of fidelity to public pledges.

Tandon remarked that the INDIA bloc was an unholy alliance which was filled with conflicting ideologies and due to this reason the workers, mainly from Congress and AAP, were joining the BJP. Addressing the new members, Tandon said with their contributions to the party’s vision and goals, the BJP would be further strengthened in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP Chandigarh unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, general secretary Amit Jindal, ex-UT mayor Rajesh Kalia were present.

