ACB arrests HSIIDC officials in Haryana’s Faridabad

Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested two officers of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for allegedly seeking illegal gratification. The HSIIDC officials were allegedly demanding ₹ 1.50 lakh from the complainant Puran Lal Sharma in lieu of giving a project completion certificate.

An ACB spokesperson said that the bureau team arrested HSIIDC, Faridabad estate manager Vikas Chaudhary and senior manager Manoj Kumar for accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 for giving a completion certificate of an industrial plot. The bureau caught Manoj Kumar red-handed, who was demanding a bribe on behalf of estate manager Vikas Chaudhary, the ACB spokesperson said,

The HSIIDC officials were allegedly demanding ₹1.50 lakh from the complainant Puran Lal Sharma in lieu of giving a project completion certificate. The complainant had already given ₹75,000 to them. After receiving the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Manoj Kumar red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from the complainant, the spokesperson said.

The ACB spokesperson said a team also arrested former Palwal District Revenue Officer (DRO) Sushil Sharma in a bribery case registered in October last year.

SI caught accepting ₹50k bribe in Jind

Rohtak The sleuths of the Haryana anti-corruption bureau on Thursday caught a sub-inspector posted at cooperative societies in Jind red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000.

A spokesman of the anti-corruption bureau said the accused sub-inspector has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, who demanded ₹50,000 from a Narnaund resident Om Prakash in lieu of transferring his plot.

“The accused sub-inspector had deliberately delayed the work, and he was seeking ₹50,000 to transfer the plot. A raid was conducted and he was caught red-handed. A case has been registered against the accused under the prevention of corruption act, and an investigation is underway,” the spokesman added.