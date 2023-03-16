ACB arrests HSIIDC officials in Haryana’s Faridabad
The ACB spokesperson said a team also arrested former Palwal District Revenue Officer (DRO) Sushil Sharma in a bribery case registered in October last year.
Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested two officers of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for allegedly seeking illegal gratification.
An ACB spokesperson said that the bureau team arrested HSIIDC, Faridabad estate manager Vikas Chaudhary and senior manager Manoj Kumar for accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 for giving a completion certificate of an industrial plot. The bureau caught Manoj Kumar red-handed, who was demanding a bribe on behalf of estate manager Vikas Chaudhary, the ACB spokesperson said,
The HSIIDC officials were allegedly demanding ₹1.50 lakh from the complainant Puran Lal Sharma in lieu of giving a project completion certificate. The complainant had already given ₹75,000 to them. After receiving the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Manoj Kumar red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from the complainant, the spokesperson said.
SI caught accepting ₹50k bribe in Jind
A spokesman of the anti-corruption bureau said the accused sub-inspector has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, who demanded ₹50,000 from a Narnaund resident Om Prakash in lieu of transferring his plot.
“The accused sub-inspector had deliberately delayed the work, and he was seeking ₹50,000 to transfer the plot. A raid was conducted and he was caught red-handed. A case has been registered against the accused under the prevention of corruption act, and an investigation is underway,” the spokesman added.