AI based document verification system being integrated into Him Seva Portal: Himachal CM

An artificial intelligence-based document verification and validation system is being integrated into the Him Seva Portal to ensure faster and more efficient delivery of revenue services, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing the General House meeting of the Society for Promotion of IT and e-Governance in Himachal Pradesh (SITEG) on Monday evening. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after flagging off the educational tour in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

At present, revenue services involve manual verification of a large volume of applications, which places an excessive workload on officers. Minor errors in documents—such as unclear photographs or incorrect formats—often lead to rejection of applications. As a result, officers spend substantial time on preliminary checks, and citizens are compelled to make repeated visits to government offices.

“The AI-based system will automatically scan documents at the time of upload and instantly identify whether they are clear, correctly formatted, and complete with all required details such as signatures. It will also cross-verify personal information entered in the application—such as name, date of birth and Aadhaar number—with the uploaded documents and flag any discrepancies. In case of deficiencies, applicants will receive immediate feedback before submission, enabling them to rectify errors in real time,” said CM.

Launching the Asset Mapping Application, Sukhu said that this initiative would provide comprehensive and updated information related to citizens’ properties, which would significantly support infrastructure development, effective policy formulation and improved resource management.

HPSEBL digital reforms to save state exchequer ₹16.83 crore: CM

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to a complete systemic overhaul, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday stated that the recent digital and administrative reforms in the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) are testament to the ongoing “Vyavastha Parivartan” in the state.

CM in a statement on Tuesday said that by breaking the old patterns of high-cost outsourcing and introducing competitive transparent bidding, the annual support costs for electricity billing and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) has been slashed by nearly 46%.

He said that the annual cost for support services now stands at ₹6.68 crore, down from the previous ₹12.29 crore, said Sukhu.

This initiative will result in a direct saving of approximately ₹5.61 crore annually, totaling ₹16.83 crore over three years. These are public resources that will now be redirected toward the welfare of the people of Himachal, rather than being drained by inefficient legacy contracts, the CM remarked.

Sukhu flags-off educational tour for orphaned children

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday flagged off a 10-day educational and recreational exposure tour for 52 orphaned children who have been accorded the status of “Children of the State” under the state government’s Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Yojana.

The children will be taken to prominent landmarks in Delhi as the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, India Gate, Raj Ghat, Shakti Sthal, Veer Bhoomi, Humayun’s Tomb, the National Zoological Park, National Science Museum, North Block, South Block, Indian Council of World Affairs, Triveni Kala Sangam and the National Museum of Natural History. In Agra, they will visit the iconic Taj Mahal.

During the Goa leg of the tour, the children will visit famous beaches, churches and temples, enjoy a pleasure cruise and also be taken to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services to enhance their scientific and environmental awareness.

The tour has been organised with a vision to ensure holistic development of the children residing in Child Care Institutions.