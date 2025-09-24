AI-enabled screening devices for cancer detection launched in Punjab

Health minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday launched first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled screening devices for early detection of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and refractive errors. Health minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday launched first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled screening devices for early detection of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and refractive errors. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The Punjab government’s initiative, implemented in collaboration with ACT Grants, introduces portable, radiation-free, and AI-powered devices across eight districts of Punjab. These include Thermalytix by Niramai for breast cancer screening, Smart Scope by Periwinkle for cervical cancer screening, and Portable Autorefractometer by Forus Health for vision impairment screening. The event also featured a demonstration of all the devices.

Describing the launch as a historic leap forward in making healthcare accessible, accurate, and equitable, Dr Balbir stressed the need for early diagnosis and treatment.

The minister highlighted statistics from the ICMR National Cancer Registry Programme, which reported 42,288 new cancer cases in Punjab in 2024 – a 7% increase from the previous year. He also pointed to NFHS-5 data showing that only 0.3% of women aged 30–49 in Punjab have ever been screened for breast cancer, and just 2.4% for cervical cancer.

He said that these AI-based devices are designed for use in primary health settings, enabling rapid, non-invasive, and highly accurate screenings. The state aims to conduct at least 600 eye check-ups and 300 breast and cervical cancer screenings per day, significantly enhancing early detection rates and reducing the burden on tertiary care facilities, he said.

Meanwhile, the health minister also appealed to the gathering to generously contribute to ‘Mission Chardi Kala Fund’, a fundraising campaign launched by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann to support flood-affected families’ rehabilitation.