Amarnath Yatra: City hospitals abuzz with pilgrims for ECG, blood sugar tests

With Amarnath pilgrims breaching one lakh mark within six days since it began, government hospitals in the temple city are also abuzz with yatris visiting for their health check ups. Pilgrims waiting to register themselves for the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

“They are offline pilgrims, who are pouring here into Jammu city from various parts of the country. We are conducting their ECG and blood sugar tests,” said an official at Gandhi Nagar government hospital.

The official informed that those with “bad” results of their ECG and blood sugar levels are not being given clearance to undertake the pilgrimage. “The doctors concerned are filling up the results in health certificates with their signature and seal,” he said.

The official informed that apart from Gandhi Nagar government hospital, government hospital at Sarwal and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Babliana are also attending these pilgrims.

“The pilgrimage is arduous and the cave shrine is at an altitude of over 13,000 feet. Those with heart condition and diabetes cannot be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage,” he added.

Amid health check ups of intending pilgrims, the yatra crossed one lakh mark on Tuesday since it began on July 3.

“The figures are constantly spiralling. There is no let up in enthusiasm among the devotees. Pahalgam attack has failed to create any fear among us,” said Krishna Yadav, 46, a pilgrim from Patna.

Sheetal Devi, 41, another pilgrim from Azamgarh, said she has come for undergoing the tests.

“The staff at the hospital is very cooperative. They are guiding us properly. I eagerly look forward to undertake the yatra,” she said.

The Pahalgam attack on April 22 had left 26 people dead and scores injured.

On July 3, more than 12,000 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

Meanwhile, a fresh batch of over 7,500 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here early Tuesday for the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The 38-day pilgrimage commenced via the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km-long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The yatra will conclude on August 9.

The seventh batch of 7,541 pilgrims, including 5,516 men and 1,765 women, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in 309 vehicles for the twin base camps in Kashmir.

The first pilgrim convoy, carrying 3,321 pilgrims in 148 vehicles, left for the 14-km Baltal route, followed by the second convoy of 4,220 pilgrims in 161 vehicles who are undertaking the yatra via the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district.

There is a huge rush at the counters for on-the-spot registration, with authorities increasing the number of counters to 15 from 12, as well as the daily quota to 4,100 to ease the rush.

Over 4,000 devotees arrived in Jammu from various parts of the country to get themselves registered.

More than 3.5 lakh people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far. Thirty-four accommodation centres have been set up across Jammu, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are being issued to the pilgrims. Twelve counters have been set up for on-the-spot registration.