Amritsar: ISI-linked operative held with hand grenade

The Counter-Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, has averted a possible terror attack in the state with the arrest of an operative linked to the Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and recovered one hand grenade from his possession, said the director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jaiveer Tyagi alias Jawed, a native of village Baroli in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and currently residing in Ludhiana.

Yadav said that the CI Amritsar teams received an input that an individual identified as Sehlam, who is working for the ISI agency, along with his cousin Jaiveer Tyagi has been hatching a conspiracy to target the government infrastructure through terror attacks in various cities to disturb peace and harmony of the state.

The input further revealed that Tyagi has also retrieved the consignment of hand grenade and is waiting for his other accomplices near Tara Wala Pul in Amritsar to commit a major crime, he said, while adding that acting on credible inputs, police teams from CI Amritsar launched an operation and apprehended accused Tyagi after recovering one hand grenade from his possession, said the DGP.

He said further investigations revealed that Tyagi had been residing in Ludhiana for the last 14-15 years and was in contact with Sehlam through encrypted messaging apps. Probe has also revealed that on Sehlam’s instructions, accused Tyagi had procured the grenade, he said.

A case has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act, sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and sections 61(2) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.