Anantnag, Kathua: ₹2.25 crore drug-linked properties attached

Police on Tuesday attached properties worth over ₹2.25 crore belonging to two alleged drug peddlers in Anantnag and Kathua districts under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. In Kathua, police attached immovable property, including shops and a dhaba, worth around ₹1.25 crore belonging to a drug peddler, Sudesh Mehta of Chapper in Hiranagar.

In Anantnag, the authorities attached a residential property worth ₹1 crore under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan.

Police identified the accused as Aamir Hassan Mir of Bonpora Dupatyar in Bijbehara, against whom cases have been registered at Shergari police station in Srinagar.

“The attached property’s estimated market value is approximately ₹1 crore,” police said, adding that proceedings were carried out in the presence of the executive magistrate first class, Bijbehara, after completion of all legal formalities.

In Kathua, police attached immovable property, including shops and a dhaba, worth around ₹1.25 crore belonging to a drug peddler, Sudesh Mehta of Chapper in Hiranagar.

According to police, during the investigation, it was found that the accused acquired the property through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

“The entire proceeding was conducted under the directions of SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma,” a police spokesperson said.

“A team led by SDPO border and SHO Hiranagar formally attached the said property under the provisions of sections 68 A.2(c) and E read with 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985,” he added.