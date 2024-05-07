Haryana: Another JJP MLA revolts, says he’s backing Khattar

Days after Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA from Barwala Jogiram Sihag announced support for BJP’s Hisar candidate Ranjit Singh Chautala, crisis has deepened in the party as another MLA, Ram Nivas Surjakhera landed his support to former chief minister and BJP’s Karnal candidate Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday. JJP MLA Ram Nivas Surjakhera, a legislator from Narwana, met Khattar at his residence in Karnal with his supporters to announce the decision and said, “National interest is above party”. (HT Photo)

Surjakhera, a legislator from Narwana, met Khattar at his residence in Karnal with his supporters to announce the decision and said, “National interest is above party”.

As per a statement issued by the BJP, Surjakhera said he always stood for the party but was ignored and when Khattar was the CM, he took his every demand seriously to ensure development works worth crores of rupees were undertaken.

“This was only because of Khattar that there was a series of development projects offered to Narwana. Spending nearly ₹200 crore only for Narwana is extraordinary,” he added. He said he is highly influenced by Prime Minister Narender Modi’s far-reaching perspective of taking the country forward.

“Khattar served the state as a saint and now he will work with Modi for the country,” he added.

However, political watchers believe that it is highly unlikely that this could have a bearing on local JJP workers, where Davinder Kadian is in the fray, but will leave a dent in the party that is struggling from infighting over months.

A native of Panipat, Kadian is the brother-in-law of former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and son of former Haryana assembly speaker Satbir Kadian. The JJP has fielded Dushyant’s mother Naina Chautala from Hisar.

This happened when Dushyant warned of strict action if any JJP member is seen under the symbol of a rival outfit.

“Let me be clear, legal action will be taken against party leaders and workers, who are seen working under the symbol of other parties…They must resign as an MLA and party first,” he said in Ambala on Saturday.

Months after the BJP snapped ties with the JJP in March, at least five of the 10 MLAs, including Devender Singh Babli, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Jogi Ram Sihag and Ram Niwas Surjakhera, turned rebel.

Just recently, JJP MLA from Shahbad, Ramkaran Kala’s two sons Kanwarpal (councillor) and Sukram Pal (excouncilor) joined the Congress with the party’s state chief Nishan Singh in Chandigarh, who had resigned last month.