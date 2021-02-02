Apni mandis reopen in Chandigarh
Apni mandis opened in Chandigarh for the first time since March 2020 on Monday.
Although there was a lukewarm response, with people apparently wary of visiting a crowded market, the low prices came as a big respite from that being charged by vendors.
Potatoes, which are available for ₹25 per kg from roadside vendors, were being sold for just ₹10 per kg. Tomatoes were also availanle for almost half the price, at ₹20 per kg. Officials said the difference was because locally grown potatoes and tomatoes were being directly brought to the mandis. However, onion was available at the same price, ₹40 per kg. Residents, who did make it to the mandi, were happy because of the cheaper prices.
Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Sector 44, said he regretted buying vegetables on Sunday as he was now getting better prices at the mandi in Sector 45.
However, the mandi had many vacant stalls. Satbir Singh, an auction recorder for Punjab Mandi Board, said: “This is just the beginning, which is why the footfall is less than half of the usual. We expect that within a week or so, the business will improve.”
Farmers who came to the mandi were also a relieved lot. Talwara Singh from Mohali said: “Earlier, it was hard for us to find buyers for our vegetables, and we couldn’t sell them by ourselves in Chandigarh. Apni mandis are a free and fair way for us to reach customers.”
Lallan Kumar, another vendor, said: “We charge fair prices and people will start coming once they see the quality of vegetables.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget gives fillip to infra projects in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PU allows Haryana studentsto take practical exams later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Classes 6-8 begin at schools in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM calls all-party meet tomorrow over farmers’ stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalka MLA’s hasty suspension is condemnable: Kumari Selja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police bust gambling, trafficking racket in Banur, 70 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After senate, term of Panjab University deans also ends without fresh polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh’s govt schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 on Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apni Mandis to return in Chandigarh on Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chitkara University announces ‘NOVATE+ 2021’ to promote academia-MSME projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm union leaders backtracked under pressure of radicals: Central minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Right to life meaningless without right to education: Justice Gavai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown delayed admission time among head injury cases: PGI study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After slow start, placements pick up pace at Chandigarh institutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana assembly unseats Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox