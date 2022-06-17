Aspirational district programme should be extended to block and city levels: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that aspirational districts should be ‘inspirational districts’ and the aspirational district programme should be extended to block and city levels.
The PM was chairing the national conference of chief secretaries, currently underway in Dharamshala, which aims to strengthen the partnership between the Centre and states. “India’s best, young officers should be posted to aspirational districts to bring about noticeable changes through creative thinking and fresh ideas. The experience gained by them would be unparalleled and prove useful for the entire country,” he said.
On education, the PM said, “Teachers’ training can be strengthened by leveraging digital technology and learning mobile apps. Award-winning retired school teachers could also be roped in for visiting schools and training teachers.”
Modi also suggested that there could be a dedicated TV channel for teachers’ training.
The PM suggested organising competitions among young entrepreneurs across states to encourage them to create quality content in regional languages through mediums such as drama, animation and mono-acting.
Strategies for ‘Aatmanirbhar Krishi’ and for a digital mission in agriculture were also discussed at the conference and emphasis was laid on greater centre-state coordination for driving India’s infrastructure growth through PM-GatiShakti, a digital platform to bring 16 ministries, including railways and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of connectivity projects.
During the meeting, deliberations were also held on crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities, reducing compliance burden, and implementation of the National Education Policy-School Education. There were sessions on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Road to 2047’ and the aspirational districts programme.
An interactive session on the need for sound fiscal management by states and union territories was also held, which stressed on rationalisation of schemes, autonomous bodies and measures to reduce revenue deficit.
All states and union territories actively participated, flagged concerns, highlighted best practices and suggested possible solutions in every session.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics