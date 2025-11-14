At 8.7°C, Chandigarh logs coldest November night in 5 years

The city recorded its coldest night of the season on Thursday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 8.7°C. Tourists enjoying ice-cream at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Thursday, which saw the day temperature drop from 28°C on Wednesday to 27°C, normal for this time of the year. (Keshav Singh/HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was not only 3.6 degrees below normal but also lower than that of hill stations Dharamshala (9.4°C) and Kasauli (10.9°C).

It was also the lowest for November since 2020, when the city had recorded 8.1°C on November 22. Interestingly, while the temperature had dipped to 8.7°C in November 2024 as well, it was towards the month-end (November 29), making this year’s chill arrive almost two weeks earlier.

Shimla remained slightly colder at 8.2°C, while Panchkula’s automatic weather station recorded an even lower reading of 8°C.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul attributed the drop in temperature to the Northwesterly winds, which have been persistently blowing in the region for the past few days. “Coming from the mountains, these winds are dry and cold in nature, which have made the temperature fall below normal. They have also lowered the city’s dew point, further cooling the air,” he added.

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature also dropped from 28°C on Wednesday to 27°C, which is normal for this time of the year.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 27°C and the minimum temperature around 8°C.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality continued to remain moderate (101-200). According to the daily AQI bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board, Chandigarh’s Air Quality Index stood at 103 on Thursday.