Bhullar suspends two transport employees for ‘peddling drugs’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 05, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar says the third person, Ajit Singh Raju, arrested for drug trafficking has no connection with the transport department.

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday suspended two employees who were allegedly found involved in drug trafficking, and said that the process to terminate their services was initiated.

According to Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, the process to terminate their services has been initiated.

Bhullar announced the suspension of inspector Kirat Singh and conductor Deepak Sharma of Punjab Roadways, Jalandhar-2. He mentioned that orders regarding their suspension had been issued by the department. Both were arrested by the Jalandhar police and a case has been registered against them by the special cell, commissionerate, Jalandhar.

The minister claimed that the third person, Ajit Singh Raju, who has been arrested for drug trafficking, has no connection with the transport department.

