Bigger field, heightened competition set the stage for PGL 2026

After a successful inaugural edition, the Panchkula Golf League (PGL) is set to return for its second season, promising stronger competition, wider participation and an elevated league experience. Scheduled from February 4 to 22, at the Panchkula Golf Club, the upcoming edition marks the League’s transition from a promising debut to a firmly established fixture on the region’s golfing calendar. The Round Robin stage, to be played from February 4 to 17, will follow an individual Stableford scoring format, with players’ scores contributing to their respective team totals. (Sant Arora/HT)

Building on the momentum of Season 1, PGL 2026 will feature 16 teams, each comprising 16 players, competing across two distinct formats over two stages of the League. The teams have been divided into two groups of eight. The Round Robin stage, to be played from February 4 to 17, will follow an individual Stableford scoring format, with players’ scores contributing to their respective team totals.

The top four teams from each group, based on cumulative Stableford points, will qualify for the knockout stage, which will be contested in the four-ball better ball matchplay format. The Finals and third-place playoff are scheduled for February 22, followed by a Grand Finale sundowner prize distribution ceremony on the same day.

What continues to distinguish the Panchkula Golf League is its carefully designed team structure and format that emphasises consistency, strategy and teamwork across multiple matchdays. Upholding its core philosophy of inclusivity within a competitive framework, each team is mandatorily required to include a woman golfer, a senior player above 70 years of age, and players across defined handicap categories—ensuring competitive balance while reinforcing the League’s belief in depth, diversity and collective performance.

Speaking on the League’s progression, B. Chandra Sekhar, IPS (Retd), co-chairman, organising committee, Panchkula Golf League, said, “The Panchkula Golf League was envisioned as a platform to strengthen competitive golf while fostering camaraderie and sporting values. The second edition reflects a natural progression, with greater depth, wider participation and a format that tests skill, discipline and teamwork. We see the League as an important contributor to the region’s sporting ecosystem.”

Tournament director Digraj Singh, who returns after successfully overseeing the inaugural edition, added, “The Panchkula Golf League has quickly become a format players look forward to. Competing across two different scoring formats demands varied strategies, and every match directly impacts the standings. With closely matched teams and a demanding schedule, the emphasis is firmly on execution, teamwork and decision-making under pressure.”

Highland Kings won the first-ever Panchkula Golf League. They defeated Victory Waves 3-2 in the final match

Participating Teams

Group A: ADS Falcons, Clubs on Flames, GB Legends, Green Warriors, Highland Kings (Defending Champions – Seed 1), Shivalik Swingers, Sneakin Golfers (Seed 4), Tee Titans.

Group B: Fantastic Fours, Golfing Eagles, Golfing Panthers (Seed 3), Hansa Legends, Par-Tee Crashers, Raging Bulls, Tee Birds, Victory Waves (Seed 2).