Bird census 2026: Punjab wetlands log rise in bird species, dip in count

The annual migratory bird census conducted across Punjab’s wetlands in January 2026 has revealed a contrasting trend — an increase in bird species alongside a slight decline in overall population. The annual migratory bird census conducted across Punjab’s wetlands in January 2026 has revealed a contrasting trend — an increase in bird species alongside a slight decline in overall population. (HT Photo)

Carried out under the protocols of the Asian Waterbird Census, the survey recorded 71,129 birds this year, down from 77,772 in 2025. However, the number of species rose significantly from 278 to 304, indicating improving biodiversity.

Punjab chief wildlife warden Basanta Rajkumar said that the census covered major wetlands, including Harike Wildlife Sanctuary, Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary, Keshopur Wetlands, Ranjit Sagar Wetlands, Ropar Wetlands and Kanjli Wetlands.

Rajkumar said that the total number of birds recorded this year stands at 71,129, as compared to 77,772 recorded in January 2025, showing a marginal decline. However, the number of species has increased significantly from 278 last year to 304 this year, which is an encouraging trend.

He attributed the marginal decline in bird numbers to the impact of the floods that affected parts of Punjab last year, particularly Ranjit Sagar, Harike and Keshopur wetlands. He added that wetlands like Ropar, Kanjli and Nangal, which were relatively less affected, have shown an increase in bird population.

He further stated that the census was carried out by the forest department in collaboration with premier institutions and organisations such as the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), WWF-India, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Panjab University (PU), along with bird clubs and local bird watchers.

Highlighting Punjab’s ecological significance, he said that the presence of long-distance migratory birds such as Graylag Goose, Bar-headed Goose, Gadwall, Northern Shoveler and Common Pochard reaffirms the state’s importance in the Central Asian Flyway.

He also said that a significant congregation of 441 Common Cranes was recorded at Keshopur Wetlands. Additionally, the sighting of 11 Black-necked Grebes at Nangal is considered rare and noteworthy for the region.

Harike, Ropar, Kanjli, Keshopur and Nangal are designated as wetlands of international importance (Ramsar sites). Despite having less than 7% forest and wildlife area, Punjab has the third-highest number of Ramsar sites in the country.