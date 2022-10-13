BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi files nomination for Adampur bypoll

Bhavya Bishnoi, 29, the grandson of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal and the son of former Adampur legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi, on Wednesday filed his nomination papers as the BJP’s candidate for the Adampur byelection in the presence of senior party leaders.

During his nomination, Bhavya was accompanied by his father Kuldeep Bishnoi, BJP’s state chief OP Dhankar, JJP’s state president Nishan Singh, former education minister Ram Bilas Sharma, agriculture minister JP Dalal, deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa, Rajya Sabha MPs DP Vats, Krishan Lal Panwar, Fatehabad MLA Dura Ram and other leaders of the BJP were present.

Former education minister and senior BJP leader Ram Bilas Sharma said the Adampur constituency is known for the works being done by Bhajan Lal and his family.

“Bhavya is a young and learned politician. He will win this bypoll with a good margin. The voters of Adampur will repose faith in the policies of central and state governments,” he added.

Bhavya said the voters of Adampur are his family and they will elect him as their representative.

Bhavya had contested as the Congress nominee from the Hisar parliamentary seat in the 2019 elections but forfeited his security deposit. He lost to Brijendra Singh of the BJP.

Bhavya completed MSc from St Antony College, University of Oxford, in 2015-16.

The Adampur assembly byelection was necessitated after Bhavya’s father Kuldeep Bishnoi quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Bishnoi had defeated BJP’s Sonali Phogat by about 29,000 votes in the last assembly elections. Phogat, who also considered herself a contender for the BJP’s Adampur constituency, was found dead in a Goa hotel in August.

Bishnoi had voted against Congress candidate Ajay Maken in the Rajya Sabha elections in June and resigned from the Adampur assembly constituency on August 3.

Adampur is the home turf of the Bhajan Lal family and it has retained this assembly seat for 55 years.

In 2011, Bhavya’s mother Renuka Bishnoi had contested the byelection from Adampur after Bishnoi resigned as MLA and fought the Hisar parliamentary elections. She won with a thumping majority.

The constituency has about 1.7 lakh voters, including 79,000 women.

Bishnoi, who had merged his Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) with the Congress before the 2019 assembly elections, won as a Congress candidate securing 63,693 votes, about 51% of the polled votes.