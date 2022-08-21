BJP is a party with difference, other have differences: Rajnath in Panchkula
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new office in Haryana’s Panchkula
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new office in Haryana’s Panchkula, and said that the BJP is a “party with a difference” while others are “parties with differences”.
Addressing the BJP cadre, Rajnath said: “Other parties faced division because they are parties with differences, but the BJP did not face any division because we are a party with a difference.”
Attacking the previous Congress governments for “indulging in scams”, he said: “Nobody can claim that the BJP is like other political parties. Other political parties play politics only to gain power.”
He asserted that the BJP has honoured all its promises, from abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir to building the Ram temple and amendment to the Citizenship Act.
“I know in politics leaders made many big promises with people and had they honoured these even partially, our country would have become a powerful nation 25-30 years back.” However, he added, “I can say with certainty that what we say we do it. We have resolved the crisis of trust in the politics of the country.”
Rajnath said the government is focusing on self-reliance in the ammunition sector. “A healthy mix of local endeavours and foreign collaboration is the bedrock of India’s journey on the road to self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector,” he added.
The government, he said, has imposed a phased ban on the import of 310 different types of weapons, systems and ammunition through three positive indigenisation lists.
“Also, the government has earmarked ₹84,598 crore — 68 %of the military’s capital acquisition budget — for buying locally produced weapons and systems in 2022-23,” he added.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal said before the 2019 assembly elections, Rajnath had started ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Kalka in Panchkula and now, the state government is playing its second innings.
A state-level office, besides other workplaces are also being set up in 22 districts of Haryana and soon, the work of the Rohtak office will also be completed, he added.
Haryana home minister Anil Vij, education minister Kanwar Pal, MoS for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda, and MP Rattan Lal Kataria besides BJP state president OP Dhankar were among those present on the occasion.
-
Lumpy skin disease: Haryana bans interstate, interdistrict movement of cattle
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Saturday said there should be a complete ban on interstate and interdistrict movement of cattle in view of lumpy skin disease, adding that the cattle fair and sale of animals should also be completely prohibited. He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100% vaccination of cattle within next seven days across the state. Far 30,225 animals have been infected in 2,419 villages.
-
Haryana: Khattar announces ₹81.5 crore grant to Agroha medical college
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to sanction Rs 81.5 crore for expansion and improvement of medical facilities in Maharaja Agrasen Medical College (Agroha) in Hisar. He also inaugurated the Block D of the hospital. Khattar said the state government is committed to providing better health facilities to the people. There are about 13,000 doctors in the state and the target is to increase their number to 28,000, Khattar said.
-
Aspiring to move abroad, man ‘commits suicide’ over delay in visa
Two days after a 23-year-old man went missing, Haryana Police on Saturday said his body was recovered from a canal near Jhansa village of Shahbad subdivision in Kurukshetra district. As per the initial reports, the deceased, a resident of Gorhka village of the district, wanted to go Canada and was reportedly upset over the 'delay' in arrival of his study visa. He is survived by three siblings -- two sisters and a brother.
-
Haryana: Mumbai couple booked for duping four of ₹41 lakh in Karnal
Karnal police have booked three persons, including a Mumbai-based couple, for allegedly duping four people of Rs 40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused are Mohammed Sharif, his wife Zareena Khan, and Aarif Sheikh, who belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The police said that a probe has been launched to arrest the accused.
-
Haryana: Dalit minor gangraped in Jhajjar; three men booked
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three persons of her village falling under Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday. Jhajjar superintendent of police Wasim Akram said they had received a complaint on August 18 that three persons had abducted the Dalit girl and then assaulted her sexually.
