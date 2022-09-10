Body of WB trekker retrieved from Kinnaur’s Khimloga pass

SHIMLA: A joint rescue team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Dogra Scouts retrieved the body of the trekker who died at Kinnaur’s Khimloga pass on September 2.

Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said that the deputy commandant of ITBP 2nd Battalion stationed at Kullu has informed that the body has been retrieved from the crevasse and it will take at least two days to bring the body to Sangla.

The deceased trekker Sujoy Dule, hailing from West Bengal, was part of a nine-member team including three trekkers and six porters who set off on a trekking expedition from Liwadi village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand to Chitkul in Himachal through 5, 712-m Khimloga Pass.

Dule fell down and died while rappelling down an ice wall at the pass, another trekker Subroto Biswas was injured.

A rescue team of ITBP and Kinnaur police had rescued the injured trekkers and the porters while the body could not be retrieved after which the administration sought NDRF help.

No trace of missing four trekkers

Meanwhile, there was no trace of four trekkers missing on a mountain near Malana village in the Kullu district.

The missing trekkers are Abhijit Banik, 43, Chinmoy Mondal, 43, Dibash Das, 37, and Binoy Das, 31, who were on an expedition to Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5,458m) had gone missing on September 7.

Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said a joint team of ITBP, volunteers from Atal Bihari Institute of Mountaineering and Allied sports and police are searching for the missing trekkers.

After the recent tragedies, the state government has decided to ban trekking in high-altitude areas from September 15.