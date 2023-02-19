Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF recovers drone, 2.7-kg heroin along Pakistan border in Punjab

BSF recovers drone, 2.7-kg heroin along Pakistan border in Punjab

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 08:01 PM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered a drone and a four packets of heroin during a search operation near Ghaniake village of Gurdaspur district.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am when the BSF personnel on duty noticed some suspicious movements between the barbed wire fence and the zero line. (HT Photo)
The incident took place at around 9:30 am when the BSF personnel on duty noticed some suspicious movements between the barbed wire fence and the zero line. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered a drone and a four packets of heroin during a search operation near Ghaniake village of Gurdaspur district.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am when the BSF personnel on duty noticed some suspicious movements between the barbed wire fence and the zero line.

“On 19th February at about 9.30am, alert troops of BSF, while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of border fencing observed some suspicious items lying in the farming field near Ghaniake village in district Gurdaspur,” said a BSF spokesperson.

He said, “Further, during thorough search, BSF troops recovered 1 Quadcopter / drone - DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Made in China) having payload carrying capacity of appx - 9 kg, having a payload release mechanism, a reflector and 1 big packet containing 4 packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin in one big packet ( gross weight approximately 2.730 kg ) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.”

The spokesperson said the BSF troops, once again, were able to foil nefarious design of smugglers to smuggle contraband items with drone.

The recovery comes a day after the BSF recovered 20 packets of heroin, two foreign-made pistols and ammunition after firing at smugglers spotted across the barbed wire fence near Khasawali village of Gurdaspur district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out