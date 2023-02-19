BSF recovers drone, 2.7-kg heroin along Pakistan border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered a drone and a four packets of heroin during a search operation near Ghaniake village of Gurdaspur district.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am when the BSF personnel on duty noticed some suspicious movements between the barbed wire fence and the zero line.

“On 19th February at about 9.30am, alert troops of BSF, while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of border fencing observed some suspicious items lying in the farming field near Ghaniake village in district Gurdaspur,” said a BSF spokesperson.

He said, “Further, during thorough search, BSF troops recovered 1 Quadcopter / drone - DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Made in China) having payload carrying capacity of appx - 9 kg, having a payload release mechanism, a reflector and 1 big packet containing 4 packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin in one big packet ( gross weight approximately 2.730 kg ) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.”

The spokesperson said the BSF troops, once again, were able to foil nefarious design of smugglers to smuggle contraband items with drone.

The recovery comes a day after the BSF recovered 20 packets of heroin, two foreign-made pistols and ammunition after firing at smugglers spotted across the barbed wire fence near Khasawali village of Gurdaspur district.