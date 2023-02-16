Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF seizes 2-kg heroin at Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 2-kg heroin at Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

Published on Feb 16, 2023 07:49 PM IST

The troops of Border Security Force on Thursday recovered 2-kg of heroin from a field between the zero line and the barbed-wire fence near Dalla Rajput village during patrolling.

The BSF officials said the heroin is believed to be smuggled through a drone from across the border.
The BSF officials said the heroin is believed to be smuggled through a drone from across the border. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered 2-kg of heroin from a field between the zero line and the barbed-wire fence near Dalla Rajput village during patrolling.

The BSF officials said the heroin is believed to be smuggled through a drone from across the border.

“On Feburary,16, 2023 at about 1:30pm, Border Security Force troops while carrying out area domination patrol on a specific Info observed one packet of suspicious item lying in farming field near Vill- Dalla Rajput, District - Amritsar (Rural),” said a BSF spokesperson.

He said, “Further, on opening of packet BSF troops recovered 2 packets of narcotic item suspected to be heroin ( gross weight 2 kg ) wrapped in white cloth.” He said the troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil nefarious design of smugglers.

