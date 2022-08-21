Canada-based gangster Lipin Nehra arranged 2 shooters Moose Wala’s murder
Punjab special investigation team (SIT)’s has found that out of the total six shooters involved in the killing of Moose Wala at Jawahrke village in Mansa district on May 29, two shooters Kashish alias Kuldeep and Deepak Mundi were arranged by Nehra, a native of Gurugram in Haryana and currently living in Canada on a student visa
Punjab special investigation team (SIT)’s has found that out of the total six shooters involved in the killing of Moose Wala at Jawahrke village in Mansa district on May 29, two shooters Kashish alias Kuldeep and Deepak Mundi were arranged by Nehra, a native of Gurugram in Haryana and currently living in Canada on a student visa.
As per police sources, during interrogation, Kashish disclosed that he joined the Haryana module after Nehra got him in touch with another Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who masterminded Moose Wala’s murder. “Kashish even confessed that Mundi was also roped in by Nehra. They both were in contact with Nehra, who was further in contact with Brar,” sources added.
Three shooters-Priyavrat Fauji, Ankit Sersa and Kashish- were arrested and two shooters- Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in a police encounter at Amritsar. Police have, however, been unable to nab the sixth shooter Deepak Mundi.
After Lipin Nehra’s name emerged in Moose Wala’s murder case, Mansa police brought his brother Pawan Nehra, who is also a gangster, from Delhi’s Tihar jail on transit remand. Pawan is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, another mastermind in Moose Wala case. He is facing six murder cases and was arrested by the Gurugram police.
An official of Mansa police, on the condition of anonymity, said no direct involvement of Pawan has been found in the singer’s murder case so far.
Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of SIT, said they have gathered some information regarding Lipin Nehra’s role in Moose Wala’s murder case and brought Pawan for interrogation. Some more persons may be brought in for questioning, he added.
Tyagi community mahapanchayat today: Noida Traffic Police issue advisory
Noida Traffic Police have issued a traffic diversion plan for commuters ahead of Sunday's mahapanchayat, called by members of the Tyagi community, in support of a self-proclaimed member of the state's ruling BJP, Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested on August 9, days after a video of his misbehaviour with a woman in a Noida residential society went viral. Meanwhile, here's the traffic diversion plan, as shared by Noida's traffic police: (1.)
African swine fever cases: Punjab govt assures to provide compensation for all pigs culled
Punjab animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Saturday, said the state government will provide due compensation for culling of pigs, in wake of African Swine Fever cases, as per the policy of the Union government. The minister said that compensation will be given only for pigs culled by the department. Under the policy, compensation for destroyed feed of pigs in the containment zone will also be given, he added.
BJP is a party with difference, other have differences: Rajnath in Panchkula
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party's new office in Haryana's Panchkula, and said that the BJP is a “party with a difference” while others are “parties with differences”. He asserted that the BJP has honoured all its promises, from abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir to building the Ram temple and amendment to the Citizenship Act. Rajnath said the government is focusing on self-reliance in the ammunition sector.
Lumpy skin disease: Haryana bans interstate, interdistrict movement of cattle
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Saturday said there should be a complete ban on interstate and interdistrict movement of cattle in view of lumpy skin disease, adding that the cattle fair and sale of animals should also be completely prohibited. He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100% vaccination of cattle within next seven days across the state. Far 30,225 animals have been infected in 2,419 villages.
Haryana: Khattar announces ₹81.5 crore grant to Agroha medical college
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to sanction Rs 81.5 crore for expansion and improvement of medical facilities in Maharaja Agrasen Medical College (Agroha) in Hisar. He also inaugurated the Block D of the hospital. Khattar said the state government is committed to providing better health facilities to the people. There are about 13,000 doctors in the state and the target is to increase their number to 28,000, Khattar said.
