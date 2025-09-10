Central team visits flood-hit areas of Pulwama

The inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) deputed by the Union government visited the flood affected areas and villages of Pulwama district on Friday and assessed the damages caused by recent floods. J&K LG Manoj Sinha during his visit at Thard village to review ongoing restoration works on NH-44, in Udhampur, on Tuesday. (ANI)

During the visit, the team was accompanied by Pulwama deputy commissioner Basharat Qayoom, along with several district and sectoral officers.

The team inspected various affected locations, including orchards, paddy fields, damaged roads, bunds, and bridges of Pampore, Kakapora and Awantipora tehsils.

The team, comprising Col KP Singh, joint secretary & advisor (Ops & Comm), NDMA; Navin Chaurasia, regional officer, MoRTH, Jammu; Ramavtar Meena, director, MoRD; Shachi Jain, director, ministry of Jal Shakti, M&A directorate, CWC Jammu; Aarti Singh, deputy director, ministry of power; Dr Vikrant Singh, deputy director, department of agriculture & farmers welfare; and Mahesh Kumar, deputy director, ministry of finance had a detailed meeting with officials.

Later, the team held a review meeting during which a detailed presentation was given on the district profile, its geographical context, and the challenges posed by heavy rainfall and flood vulnerability.

“The IMCT was apprised of the multi-phase and multi-faceted disaster response adopted by the district during the floods. The meeting was also briefed about rescue and relief measures, including ration supply, potable drinking water through tankers, food kits & medical aid, and relocation of vulnerable families to designated rescue centres. The team was also briefed about the damage to essential infrastructure like power feeders, drinking water supply schemes, roads, bridges, irrigation channels, and school buildings. It was informed that temporary restoration works were taken up on priority, and safety audits were conducted in flood-affected schools, with temporary relocations where required,” the J&K government spokesman said, adding that the team was informed that while short-term measures such as road clearance, power and water restoration, and ration supply have been undertaken, long-term resilience planning is underway, including strengthening of embankments, flood protection works, and disaster preparedness mechanisms.

“The team was also informed that damage details and estimations are being compiled department-wise for submission to the Government of India.”

The IMCT delegation appreciated the response measures taken by the district administration.

LG inspects national highway restoration works in Udhampur

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, visited Tharad village in Udhampur district and reviewed the ongoing restoration works on Jammu-Srinagar national highway-(NH44).

The LG was briefed by J&K NHAI regional officer RS Yadav on the deployment of men and machinery for speedy restoration of the national highway.

It was informed that the team was working round the clock and one lane will be thrown open to traffic soon.

Sinha also interacted with the affected families and enquired about their wellbeing.

Earlier, he visited the health camp organised by the health department at Gujjar Bakerwal Hostel, Jakhani in Udhampur and inspected the healthcare facilities at the camp for the flood-affected families.

BJP MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia from Chenani and Pawan Kumar Gupta from Udhampur West; Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, divisional commissioner, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; secretary health Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, DIG Udhampur Reasi range Sarah Rizvi, Udhampur DC Saloni Rai, SSP Udhampur Amod Nagpure and other senior officers accompanied the LG.