Central team will visit J&K to assess damages due to floods: Omar Abdullah

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah who visited flood affected areas of south Kashmir said that a special Central team will be visiting J&K to assess the damages caused by recent floods. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visits flood-affected areas, in Anantnag on Saturday. (ANI)

Earlier this week, several parts of South Kashmir were hit by floods which caused loss to properties, agriculture and horticulture.

Abdullah visited various flood-affected areas of Anantnag and Kulgam districts to take stock of the damages caused by recent heavy rains and floods.

He interacted with the affected families and assured them that the government stands firmly with them in these testing times, pledging all possible measures for their relief and rehabilitation.

“A special Central team will visit flood affected areas to assess the damages. We will seek a relief package from the Centre for flood affected areas of the J&K,” he told reporters.

Omar Abdullah during his visit also inspected the flood-hit localities of Mehandi Kadal, Janglaat Mandi, Deva Colony, Ashajipora bridge, and other areas of the district.

Later, the chief minister chaired a high-level review meeting in Anantnag, attended by the deputy CM, ministers, advisor to the CM, concerned MLAs, deputy commissioner Anantnag, SP Anantnag, district officers from all line departments, and other officials.

Deputy commissioner Anantnag presented a detailed account of the damages caused by the floods and measures taken, including rescue operations, setting up shelter homes for evacuees, mobilising resources, deploying sandbags at vulnerable embankments, and initiating immediate restoration works.

He also briefed the CM about water logging issues, people affected due to floods and future planning to mitigate similar situations.

Addressing the meeting, Abdullah directed the district administration to prioritise restoration works.

He called for undertaking permanent restoration of public health engineering (Jal Shakti) infrastructure, given its direct impact on public health. He gave directions for coordinating water tanker services and other relief measures with MLAs to prioritise the most affected areas and strengthening coordination among departments such as PHE, PDD, and R&B to ensure seamless restoration of utility services.

Omar Abdullah also visited Kulgam to review the flood situation and was briefed by officials about the losses caused by the floods.