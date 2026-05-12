Centre extends key school schemes till Sept 30

The Centre has granted a temporary extension to two education sector flagship schemes, Samagra Shiksha and Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM Poshan), till September 30 this year, pending approval for their continuation over the next five years. Samagra Shiksha, launched in 2018, covers students from pre-school to Class 12. (HT File)

The temporary extension for Samagra Shiksha and PM Poshan, whose term ended on March 31, 2026, has been granted by the Union ministry of finance. While the central government is learnt to have decided “in principle” to continue the two programmes, their appraisal and approval by the competent authority for the 16th Finance Commission period (2026-27 to 2030-31) is still awaited, officials familiar with the matter said.

Samagra Shiksha, launched in 2018 by subsuming the erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, and Teacher Education, aims to universalise education and covers students from pre-school to Class 12, whereas PM Poshan (earlier known as Mid-Day Meal Scheme) provides cooked meals to children studying in government schools.

“The ministry of finance has conveyed that, in the interest of uninterrupted implementation of the ongoing schemes, which are ending on March 31, 2026. All such schemes will be extended up to September 30, 2026, or the date of approval of the scheme for the 16th FC cycle by the competent authority, whichever is earlier,” according to a letter sent by the Union ministry of education (MoE) to the Punjab government last month. One of the officials quoted above said the scope, nature, coverage cost and other terms and conditions during the period of temporary extension granted till September 30 would remain unchanged. However, the norms and scope of the two programmes are likely to be revised at the time of the five-year extension.

The MoE has asked the state governments and Union territories to prepare their annual work plans and budget proposals for the two centrally sponsored schemes for the 2026-27 financial year as per the existing norms. Under Samagra Shiksha, state authorities have been asked to focus on ensuring continuity and deepening of foundational learning reforms, ensuring availability of subject-specific teachers, pedagogy shift towards experiential learning, tracking of coverage under learning enhancement programme, skill exposure, and saturation of basic amenities in schools.

“The education ministry has kept the central share at ₹703 crore. We will submit the plan for the complete year. However, the scheme has been extended only till September 30 so far,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

The MoE has also instructed a thorough review of pending civil works sanctioned between 2018-19 and 2020-21, and the cancellation of works that have not been started or are already completed through convergence with other schemes.

In 2025-26, the MoE had sanctioned a budget of ₹370 crore for providing free mid-day meals to 1.2 lakh students in Bal Vatikas, 9.05 lakh in primary classes and 5.32 lakh at the upper primary level in 19,620 government schools in the state.

This included central assistance of ₹231.65 crore and the minimum mandatory state share of ₹138.43 crore. The central government also agreed to bear the entire cost of food grains amounting to ₹159.87 crore at ₹41.73 per kilogram (kg) for rice and ₹29.8 per kg for wheat during the year.