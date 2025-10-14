Centre proposes restructuring of BBMB, may ‘dilute’ Punjab’s role

The central government has proposed a major amendment to the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, aimed at restructuring the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), a move that can potentially dilute Punjab’s role and influence in the inter-state body. The BBMB has been at the centre of a water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana since April this year. (HT Fle)

At present, only Punjab and Haryana have permanent members in the BBMB. However, the Centre has proposed to increase it to four by giving representation to Himachal and Rajasthan. This has come weeks after the Centre deputed the CISF at Bhakra for security, a move opposed by Punjab.

The BBMB has been at the centre of a water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana since April this year. The controversy erupted after BBMB decided to allocate additional water to Haryana, which Punjab opposed. Punjab also deployed police at the Nangal dam to stop the release of additional water. HC’s orders to release water were challenged unsuccessfully in the Supreme Court. In fresh round, Punjab’s plea challenging BBMB’s decision of allowing additional water to Haryana is pending before the HC.

The BBMB administers, maintains, and operates two dams, Bhakra and Pong. It regulates the supply of water and power from Bhakra-Nangal and Beas projects to the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

In the letter to state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan (a copy of which is with HT), the Union ministry of power has proposed the amendment and sought feedback from the partnering states.

According to the proposed amendment to Section 79(2)(a) of the Act, the BBMB will comprise a whole-time chairperson and four whole-time members, one each from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh, to be appointed by the central government.

Currently, the Board consists of two whole-time members, one traditionally responsible for power (from Punjab) and the other for irrigation (from Haryana).

The proposed inclusion of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, with potentially equal representation, has raised serious questions, particularly because Punjab holds a 58% share in the BBMB’s water and power allocations and has historically borne the maximum financial and operational responsibility for these projects.

Official privy to the development, who didn’t wish to be named, said that all four states would have equal standing in the board’s decision-making body through permanent members.

“This issue, particularly the demand by Rajasthan for a permanent seat in BBMB, has been pending for years and has been repeatedly opposed by Punjab in meetings of the North Zonal Council (NZC), which is chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah. Despite the lack of consensus in these forums, the Centre has now moved forward with the amendment, raising concerns over Punjab’s role as it will further dilute the state’s influence in the BBMB”, admitted a power engineer, pleading anonymity.

The Punjab will certainly oppose the move tooth and nail, he added.

Another point of concern is the lack of clarity in the proposed amendment regarding the specific roles and responsibilities of the four whole-time members. BBMB’s core functions are limited to power generation and irrigation management, and the current two-member system has been considered adequate for decades.

Further, Punjab has already expressed unease in recent years over decisions by the central government that, according to state officials, have gradually shifted BBMB from a caretaker institution into one under direct control of the Union government.

“Deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at BBMB installations, which was implemented despite opposition from Punjab, is one such example, and now the Centre has proposed these amendments”, said another official, privy to development, who also didn’t wish to be named

When BBMB was created following the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, it was done with the understanding that the central government would administer the board neutrally, primarily to manage the assets and interests of Punjab and Haryana. The proposed changes, however, are being seen as part of a broader trend of the Centre assuming greater control over inter-state institutions, potentially at the cost of state autonomy.

While an official response from the Punjab government is awaited, the proposed amendment is expected to face strong opposition, as the state has always opposed any move to dilute its power in the BBMB.