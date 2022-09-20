Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh administration approves 1.21 cr for upkeep of compulsory plantations

Chandigarh administration approves 1.21 cr for upkeep of compulsory plantations

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 01:10 AM IST

The Chandigarh administration on Monday approved a budget of ₹1.21 crore for maintenance of compulsory afforestation plantations established on 89 hectares of land for the year 2023-24

During a meeting presided over by Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, it was informed that all the plantations raised under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) have a survival rate of more than 90%. (HT File)
During a meeting presided over by Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, it was informed that all the plantations raised under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) have a survival rate of more than 90%. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Monday approved a budget of 1.21 crore for maintenance of compulsory afforestation plantations established on 89 hectares of land for the year 2023-24.

During a meeting presided over by UT adviser Dharam Pal, it was informed that all the plantations raised under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) have a survival rate of more than 90%.

The adviser emphasised that all possible care should be taken to make these plantations exemplary. The species selection has to be proper with emphasis on long rotation tree species, he said, adding that proper protection and monitoring of plantations is important to improve chances of survival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out