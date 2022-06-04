Chandigarh | BJP, AAP emboldening corruption in MC: Congress
The Chandigarh Congress lambasted both the BJP and the AAP on Friday for the “rising levels of corruption” in the municipal corporation.
Addressing a press conference, Subhash Chawla, president of Chandigarh Congress, said, “Due to the connivance between the BJP and AAP councillors, corruption is rising in MC. Recently, six councillors of AAP joined hands with the BJP to allot a multi-crore contract to a controversial sanitation company, which the AAP leadership itself had accused of corruption not so long ago.”
He alleged that even though Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Deipa Dubey had filed a complaint with the UT administration against an AAP councillor for extorting money from residents, no action had been taken so far.
Alleging that MC is not coming up to the expectations of city residents and losing its sanctity, Chawla said the UT administration was slowly usurping MC’s powers and making it a toothless entity.
He alleged that even the agenda set for discussion in the House meetings was not being circulated among councillors in time. As a result, it became difficult to hold meaningful and informed discussions on important agenda concerning the welfare and development of the city.
Opposing the proposed imposition of congestion tax on vehicles entering Chandigarh from other states, Chawla said, the move will actually add to traffic congestion as barriers will have to be installed to collect the tax.
Chawla also shared Congress party’s disapproval of the unparliamentary words used by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher for some municipal councillors, and advised her to maintain decorum and dignity in public discourse.
AAP councillors protest Kher’s remarks
AAP councillors and party volunteers protested against MP Kirron Kher for her remarks against the AAP councillors and burnt her effigy.
While the protesters were headed to BJP’s office in Sector 33 from the Dussehra Ground in Sector 34, police stopped them by setting up barricades on the road. Councillor Prem Lata said, “Kher is the MP of the city. The remarks made by her about elected representatives are shameful. She should have at least taken care of the dignity of her post.” All councillors demanded an apology from the MP.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Kher had called AAP councillors “dungers” (animals) and equated their behaviour in the MC House meetings to “junglipana” (wildness). Her comments came in response to a question about AAP councillors’ allegations that mayor, MC officials and UT administration were not allowing projects in their wards.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics