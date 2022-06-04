Chandigarh | BJP, AAP emboldening corruption in MC: Congress

The Chandigarh Congress lambasted both the BJP and the AAP on Friday for the “rising levels of corruption” in the municipal corporation.

Addressing a press conference, Subhash Chawla, president of Chandigarh Congress, said, “Due to the connivance between the BJP and AAP councillors, corruption is rising in MC. Recently, six councillors of AAP joined hands with the BJP to allot a multi-crore contract to a controversial sanitation company, which the AAP leadership itself had accused of corruption not so long ago.”

He alleged that even though Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Deipa Dubey had filed a complaint with the UT administration against an AAP councillor for extorting money from residents, no action had been taken so far.

Alleging that MC is not coming up to the expectations of city residents and losing its sanctity, Chawla said the UT administration was slowly usurping MC’s powers and making it a toothless entity.

He alleged that even the agenda set for discussion in the House meetings was not being circulated among councillors in time. As a result, it became difficult to hold meaningful and informed discussions on important agenda concerning the welfare and development of the city.

Opposing the proposed imposition of congestion tax on vehicles entering Chandigarh from other states, Chawla said, the move will actually add to traffic congestion as barriers will have to be installed to collect the tax.

Chawla also shared Congress party’s disapproval of the unparliamentary words used by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher for some municipal councillors, and advised her to maintain decorum and dignity in public discourse.

AAP councillors protest Kher’s remarks

AAP councillors and party volunteers protested against MP Kirron Kher for her remarks against the AAP councillors and burnt her effigy.

While the protesters were headed to BJP’s office in Sector 33 from the Dussehra Ground in Sector 34, police stopped them by setting up barricades on the road. Councillor Prem Lata said, “Kher is the MP of the city. The remarks made by her about elected representatives are shameful. She should have at least taken care of the dignity of her post.” All councillors demanded an apology from the MP.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kher had called AAP councillors “dungers” (animals) and equated their behaviour in the MC House meetings to “junglipana” (wildness). Her comments came in response to a question about AAP councillors’ allegations that mayor, MC officials and UT administration were not allowing projects in their wards.