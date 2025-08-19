Chandigarh: Cyclist killed in accident, SI nabs truck driver after chase

A speeding truck left a cyclist dead near the 45/50 intersection on Saturday night. The cyclist, whose identity has yet to be ascertained, was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared dead (iStock)

The driver, who attempted to flee, was chased and caught by a Chandigarh Police sub-inspector (SI) present at the spot.

According to SI Amarjeet Singh of Sector 49 police station, he was on duty at Santoshi Mata Mandir in Sector 49 on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Around 9 pm, he was waiting to cross the road, when he saw a cyclist, carrying a bag on his back, heading towards the Faida Barrier.

At that moment, a truck coming at high speed from the Sector 44/45/50/51 chowk hit the cyclist from behind. The impact threw the cyclist on road, after which the truck ran over him, causing fatal head injuries. The driver briefly stopped to check the condition of the cyclist, but then attempted to escape with the vehicle.

“I immediately chased the truck and managed to stop it a short distance ahead. The driver was apprehended and identified himself as Narayan Singh, 57, a resident of Khizarpur village, Hoshiarpur district, Punjab,” the SI said.

The cyclist, whose identity has yet to be ascertained, was rushed to GMCH-32 where he was declared dead. Police registered a case under Sections 281 and 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and arrested the truck driver. He was later released on bail.