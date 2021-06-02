Chandigarh home secretary gets 3-month extension

Arun Kumar Gupta, a Haryana cadre IAS officer, has been given extension of three months as the UT home secretary.

The UT administration’s proposal to the central government for the three-month extension to Gupta, a 1992-batch officer, as home secretary was approved by the appointment committee of the Cabinet.

Gupta’s three-year term had ended on May 31. Amid Covid second wave, the administration had sought extension for the officer.

The post of home secretary is reserved for a Haryana cadre IAS officer. It is the second-most important post in Chandigarh administration after the UT adviser.

Nitin Kumar Yadav (2000 batch), Ravi Pankaj Agarwal (2000 batch) and Vinay Singh (2003 batch) were three IAS officers whose names Haryana government had earlier sent to succeed Gupta.