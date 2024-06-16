Chandigarh in severe heatwave’s grip; orange alert issued

Severe heatwave hit the city on Saturday as the maximum temperature went an uncomfortable eight degrees above normal in some parts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature fell slightly from 44°C on Friday to 43.8°C on Saturday at the Sector 39 IMD observatory, but was 7.2 degrees above normal. Similarly, at the Chandigarh airport observatory, the mercury read 44.9°C, a searing 8.3 degrees above normal, leading to severe heatwave conditions at both stations. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As similar conditions are expected to prevail for the next few days, IMD has issued an orange warning for Sunday and Monday, asking people to be prepared.

Severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and goes over 6.5 degrees above normal. Despite record-breaking heat in May, this is the first time that the maximum temperature has gone over eight degrees above normal this season and in the recent years as well. The normal temperature is calculated by taking the average of the maximum temperature of the corresponding period of the past 30 years.

IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said dry westerly winds that originate from Rajasthan side were leading to above normal temperatures here.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded a minor change from 28.5°C to 28.4°C, but was still 1.9 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 44°C and 45°C, and the minimum temperature between 29°C and 31°C.