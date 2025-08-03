Police have filed a case against two persons, Manoj Kumar Dhull and Rajesh Kumar for allegedly blackmailing a PGI staffer and demanding ₹15 lakh. Chandigarh: PGI staffer alleges ₹ 15-L extortion bid, 2 booked

The complaint, lodged by Gourav Sharma, states the dispute began on March 29 at PGI during an MRI procedure for Dhull’s father. Sharma’s cousin, senior technician Prachi Gupta, helped arrange medicine for the procedure, and Dhull secretly recorded her receiving ₹1,000 to return to another patient. The FIR claims this video was used to create a false complaint.

The extortion attempts escalated. On July 20, Gourav was asked to pay ₹2.3 lakh to delay a complaint. Two days later, the demand increased to ₹15 lakh during a meeting in Kurukshetra. The final incident, on July 29, involved an assault at a remote spot near Panjab University where the demand was repeated.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS at the Sector-11 Police Station.