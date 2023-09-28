Chandigarh: PGIMER strictly restricts entry of private vehicles into staff parking

Private vehicles will no longer have access to staff parking areas on the PGIMER campus. Work on the second multi-level parking is underway to ease the visitors’ parking woes. But the ongoing construction has only added to the traffic chaos during peak OPD hours. (HT Photo)

The decision was taken by the administration after the issue was flagged by the faculty association regarding the staff parking situation.

The fresh guidelines were implemented from Tuesday. Only individuals possessing a valid PGIMER ID card will be permitted to park their vehicles in the designated areas.

As per the association, visitors occupy staff parking areas, causing inconvenience to staff. Additionally, visitors park their vehicles along internal roads, which leads to traffic congestion. A non-faculty staff member, speaking on the condition of anonymity, shared that due to the unavailability of parking space in the staff parking area located behind the New OPD, staff members faced delay in reporting to work.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “We have taken steps to enhance parking management by assigning security personnel for the task. The prior practice of relying on contract workers was causing disorder. I will regularly check this new arrangement.”

Patients’ parking woes continue

Raman Kumar, a patient from Rupnagar, expressed his frustration, saying, “I came here for a liver check-up, but I couldn’t find any parking space near the OPD. I ended up parking my car near NINE and had to walk, which took me around 15 minutes to reach the New OPD.”

Work on the second multi-level parking is underway to ease the visitors’ parking woes. But the ongoing construction has only added to the traffic chaos during peak OPD hours.

The current available parking space within the institute can accommodate only 3,753 cars, even though around 20,000 vehicles enter the campus daily.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON