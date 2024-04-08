Chandigarh registers 24% rise in first-time voters since 2019 LS polls

Youth will play a key role in deciding the fate of candidates in Chandigarh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, as the number of first-time voters has increased by 24% since the last general elections. Chandigarh is set to elect its next member of Parliament (MP) in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1 this year. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Chandigarh is set to elect its next member of Parliament (MP) in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1 this year.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

So far, as many as 6,47,291 people are enrolled as voters in the city, of which 3,35,060 are male; 3,12,198 are female and 33 are third gender voters.

As per the data from the office of the chief electoral office here, of the total voters, 15,006 are first-time voters, aged 18 and 19.

The number has risen significantly from the 2019 general elections, when among the total 6,19,249 voters, 12,094 were teenaged.

However, in the 2014 general elections, the count of first-time voters was as high as 18,170.

Senior citizen voters also up by 22%

This time, the number of senior citizen voters has also increased by 22%, as 1,03,146 voters are aged 60 or above, compared to 83,952 in 2019. In 2014, their count was just 61,868.

As per officials of the electoral department, the jump in first-time voters this time is primarily due to influx of youngsters from neighbouring states for better education opportunities.

“Several young voters are still unregistered, as not everyone has enrolled in the voter list after migrating to the city for higher studies or jobs,” the officials said.

“The District Election Office is holding several activities in schools, colleges and public places to encourage voter enrolment. People are also requested to verify their names in the electoral roll by visiting ceochandigarh.gov.in, the Voter Helpline App or the voter helpline number 1950,” said district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

Enrol before May 4 to vote

City residents, especially first-time voters who have not registered yet for voting, can enrol themselves till May 4 to exercise their franchise in the June 1 election.

Residents can fill out Form 6 to enrol in the electoral roll through the Voter Helpline App or voter portal, or simply hand over the form to their booth level officer.

4,680 seniors over 85 eligible to vote via postal ballot

The city has as many as 4,680 people aged over 85 and 3,735 persons with disabilities, who are eligible to cast their vote from homes through postal ballots.

To ensure participation of senior citizens in the Lok Sabha elections, the district electoral office, as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI), will provide the facility to senior citizens aged 85 years and above, and persons with disabilities.

The facility aims to help voters who cannot travel to polling booths to cast their vote but do not want to miss their right of voting. With Chandigarh being a famous “home of retirees”, the facility will help a large number of people.

To avail the facility, voters from the two categories must fill Form 12-D on the official website of the Election Commission at least 10 days before the polling date. Besides, the district election office will depute a special team, comprising block level officers and officials, to distribute forms to senior citizens. They can also submit the form to the returning officer through post.