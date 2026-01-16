Chandigarh: Temperature rises to 13.5°C, but cold day conditions linger
The 8.9°C temperature recorded in Chandigarh the day before was a sharp 9.5 degrees below normal and lowest in 13 years
The sun made a welcome reappearance on Thursday, taking the maximum temperature up by five notches. But cold day conditions persisted, offering residents little relief.
The maximum temperature rose from Wednesday’s 8.9°C to 13.5°C, which was still 4.9 degrees below normal, leading to cold day conditions. The 8.9°C temperature recorded the day before was a sharp 9.5 degrees below normal and lowest in 13 years.
Down from 15.2°C on Tuesday, it was second only to 6.1°C, recorded on January 8, 2013.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares a “cold day” when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal and the minimum temperature falls below 10°C. When the maximum temperature drops over 6.5 degrees below normal, a “severe cold day” is observed, as seen on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Chandigarh was still colder than Manali at 15.2°C and Shimla at 16.9°C. Even Srinagar’s temperature was only slightly lower at 13.4°C, while Kupwara was warmer at 14°C.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog and cold day conditions on Friday as well. The situation is expected to improve over the weekend, when a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is expected to affect the region. As per initial forecasts, there is a chance of light rain on January 18 and 19 in this region.
Yellow is the second of the four-colour warning system used by IMD, asking people to remain updated.
The minimum temperature also rose only slightly from 3.8°C on Wednesday to 4.5°C on Thursday, still 2.4 degrees below normal. With this, the three-day-long “cold wave” declared by IMD came to an end, even as the city was colder than Shimla, where the minimum temperature was 7°C.
Cold waves are usually declared when the minimum temperature slides below 10°C and is 4.5 to 6.4°C below normal, but can also be declared when the absolute value of minimum temperature is 4°C or below. When the absolute value is 2°C or below, a “severe cold wave” is declared.
According to the IMD, cold day conditions are defined based on the maximum temperature, while a cold wave is determined by the minimum temperature.
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may take a plunge once again, settling anywhere between 9°C and 10°C, but the minimum temperature may rise to 6-8°C.
Morning fog delays trains
Due to poor visibility in the morning, the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express (12011) reached Chandigarh nearly 1 hour 43 minutes late on Thursday. The Ajmer-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express (20977) also arrived in Chandigarh 32 minutes behind schedule. Meanwhile, the New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express (22447) reached Chandigarh about one hour late.