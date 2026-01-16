Chandigarh: Temperature rises to 13.5°C, but cold day conditions linger

The sun made a welcome reappearance on Thursday, taking the maximum temperature up by five notches. But cold day conditions persisted, offering residents little relief. On Thursday, Chandigarh was still colder than Manali at 15.2°C and Shimla at 16.9°C. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The maximum temperature rose from Wednesday’s 8.9°C to 13.5°C, which was still 4.9 degrees below normal, leading to cold day conditions. The 8.9°C temperature recorded the day before was a sharp 9.5 degrees below normal and lowest in 13 years.

Down from 15.2°C on Tuesday, it was second only to 6.1°C, recorded on January 8, 2013.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares a “cold day” when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal and the minimum temperature falls below 10°C. When the maximum temperature drops over 6.5 degrees below normal, a “severe cold day” is observed, as seen on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Chandigarh was still colder than Manali at 15.2°C and Shimla at 16.9°C. Even Srinagar’s temperature was only slightly lower at 13.4°C, while Kupwara was warmer at 14°C.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog and cold day conditions on Friday as well. The situation is expected to improve over the weekend, when a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is expected to affect the region. As per initial forecasts, there is a chance of light rain on January 18 and 19 in this region.

Yellow is the second of the four-colour warning system used by IMD, asking people to remain updated.

The minimum temperature also rose only slightly from 3.8°C on Wednesday to 4.5°C on Thursday, still 2.4 degrees below normal. With this, the three-day-long “cold wave” declared by IMD came to an end, even as the city was colder than Shimla, where the minimum temperature was 7°C.

Cold waves are usually declared when the minimum temperature slides below 10°C and is 4.5 to 6.4°C below normal, but can also be declared when the absolute value of minimum temperature is 4°C or below. When the absolute value is 2°C or below, a “severe cold wave” is declared.

According to the IMD, cold day conditions are defined based on the maximum temperature, while a cold wave is determined by the minimum temperature.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may take a plunge once again, settling anywhere between 9°C and 10°C, but the minimum temperature may rise to 6-8°C.

Morning fog delays trains

Due to poor visibility in the morning, the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express (12011) reached Chandigarh nearly 1 hour 43 minutes late on Thursday. The Ajmer-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express (20977) also arrived in Chandigarh 32 minutes behind schedule. Meanwhile, the New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express (22447) reached Chandigarh about one hour late.