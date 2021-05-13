Chandigarh’s ESIC Hospital is now Covid facility for children

The Chandigarh administration is opening a separate facility for children suffering from Covid-19 at ESIC Hospital in Ram Darbar.

The move comes after UT administrator VP Singh Badnore directed the health department to earmark exclusive wards for such “young patients”, who are increasingly testing positive for the new strain of the virus during the second wave.

Initially, the paediatric facility will have six beds, both ICU and oxygen, which can be extended to up to 16 if needed, said officials.

Dr Amandeep Kang, director of health services, Chandigarh, said the need for an exclusive paediatric ward was felt as the two new facilities at Panjab University and the Sector 45 civil hospital are admitting mostly adult patients.

“ESIC Hospital has trained paediatricians and anaesthetists. Initially, it has been earmarked for children, but if the need arises, adult patients can also be admitted,” she said.

Chandigarh has only one paediatric Covid facility at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. It has 32 beds, which include nine ICU beds, and has reached 80% occupancy.

“The overall infection numbers are very high in the second wave, and consequently the number of affected children has also gone up. The treatment outcome is good among them and mortality due to Covid is uncommon,” said Jayashree Muralidharan, professor of paediatrics at the PGIMER.