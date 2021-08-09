Chandigarh: Woman civil servant dies by suicide

A 45-year-old Indian Postal Services officer reportedly died by suicide at her house in Sector 18 on Sunday evening.

She is survived by her husband, Nitin Kumar Yadav, who is a senior Haryana-cadre Indian Administrative Services officer, and a daughter, who studies in Class 12. Yadav is one of the contenders for the post of next Chandigarh home secretary.

According to police, the woman had bolted herself in the room and did not open it when the servant went to give her tea around 5:30pm. When the servant looked through the window, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan’s hook with a duppatta.

Her husband and daughter were also at home when the incident took place. A call was made to the police control room and senior officials reached the spot. The police then opened the door and took the body to hospital.

No suicide note was found. According to police, the woman was suffering from depression, for which she was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for the past two years. During this period, she had not been attending work too, said police.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.