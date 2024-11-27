Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chitkara University hosts 17th International Accreditation Conference

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 27, 2024 10:08 AM IST

Organised by the Standards for Educational Advancement and Accreditation (SEAA) Trust, the two-day annual International Accreditation Conference at Chitkara University centred on “Building socially impactful leaders for an ESG-led world”

The recently concluded COP29 International Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, highlighted the need for global action against climate change. Amid rapid technological advances, the world faces rising unemployment, environmental degradation and a widening income gap. Despite the wealth generated by increased productivity and artificial intelligence (AI), its concentration in a few hands exacerbates social inequalities, fuelling potential unrest.

Dignitaries and speakers at the International Accreditation Conference hosted by Chitkara University.
Dignitaries and speakers at the International Accreditation Conference hosted by Chitkara University.

As nations increasingly adopt the ESG (Environmental, social and governance) framework, the demand for leaders who combine technological expertise with sustainability and social responsibility is growing. Addressing this need, Chitkara University hosted the 17th annual International Accreditation Conference on November 22 and 23 at its Punjab campus.

Organised by the Standards for Educational Advancement and Accreditation (SEAA) Trust, the event centred on “Building socially impactful leaders for an ESG-led world.” A Thothathri Raman, chairman of SEAA Trust and conference convener, stressed urgency for integrating ESG principles into higher education. “It is not too late to find meaningful strategies to tackle the current climate crisis,” said Raman.

The conference brought together over 38 speakers from the USA, Europe, UAE and India, spanning academia and industry. Discussions focused on how educational institutions can foster leadership aligned with ESG principles to drive sustainability and social equity. The event also showcased the pivotal role of accreditation bodies like AACSB, EFMD, AMBA, BGA, ACBSP, IACBE, SAQS, ATHEA and Peregrine Global, which shared insights on incorporating ESG frameworks into university accreditation processes.

Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara Universities in Chandigarh and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, underscored the transformative power of education. “With right inputs and sensitisation, students in higher education can truly make a positive difference in shaping the world of the future,” she said.

Sandhir Sharma, vice-chancellor of Chitkara University, supported its mission to drive meaningful dialogue on ESG and higher education.

The event served as a platform for higher education institutions to explore innovative solutions for equipping the next generation of leaders to address pressing global challenges. By fostering awareness and imparting practical knowledge on ESG practices, the conference aimed to advance the global movement towards a greener and more equitable world.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On