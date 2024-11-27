Chitkara University hosts 17th International Accreditation Conference

The recently concluded COP29 International Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, highlighted the need for global action against climate change. Amid rapid technological advances, the world faces rising unemployment, environmental degradation and a widening income gap. Despite the wealth generated by increased productivity and artificial intelligence (AI), its concentration in a few hands exacerbates social inequalities, fuelling potential unrest. Dignitaries and speakers at the International Accreditation Conference hosted by Chitkara University.

As nations increasingly adopt the ESG (Environmental, social and governance) framework, the demand for leaders who combine technological expertise with sustainability and social responsibility is growing. Addressing this need, Chitkara University hosted the 17th annual International Accreditation Conference on November 22 and 23 at its Punjab campus.

Organised by the Standards for Educational Advancement and Accreditation (SEAA) Trust, the event centred on “Building socially impactful leaders for an ESG-led world.” A Thothathri Raman, chairman of SEAA Trust and conference convener, stressed urgency for integrating ESG principles into higher education. “It is not too late to find meaningful strategies to tackle the current climate crisis,” said Raman.

The conference brought together over 38 speakers from the USA, Europe, UAE and India, spanning academia and industry. Discussions focused on how educational institutions can foster leadership aligned with ESG principles to drive sustainability and social equity. The event also showcased the pivotal role of accreditation bodies like AACSB, EFMD, AMBA, BGA, ACBSP, IACBE, SAQS, ATHEA and Peregrine Global, which shared insights on incorporating ESG frameworks into university accreditation processes.

Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara Universities in Chandigarh and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, underscored the transformative power of education. “With right inputs and sensitisation, students in higher education can truly make a positive difference in shaping the world of the future,” she said.

Sandhir Sharma, vice-chancellor of Chitkara University, supported its mission to drive meaningful dialogue on ESG and higher education.

The event served as a platform for higher education institutions to explore innovative solutions for equipping the next generation of leaders to address pressing global challenges. By fostering awareness and imparting practical knowledge on ESG practices, the conference aimed to advance the global movement towards a greener and more equitable world.