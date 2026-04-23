CII holds 7th annualapple conclave in Shimla

Concerns over climate change, declining productivity and the urgent need for adoption of new technologies took a centre stage during the discussions at 7th Annual Apple Conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Shimla on Wednesday. Concerns over climate change, declining productivity and the urgent need for adoption of new technologies took a centre stage during the discussions. (File)

Held under the theme “Realigning Apple Farming for Enduring Prosperity,” the conclave brought together key stakeholders—including around 300 farmers from across state—to deliberate on the structural, agronomic, and market challenges impacting the state’s apple economy.

During the conclave, Adani Agri Fresh also announced to roll out digital mandis across its three controlled atmosphere storage units in Himachal, starting next season.

Inaugurating the conclave, Dr Satish Kumar Sharma, director-horticulture, Himachal government, highlighted the urgency of transitioning towards a science-led and market-aligned apple ecosystem.

Sanjay Suri, chairman, CII Himachal Pradesh state council, underlined that the state’s apple sector is at a critical juncture. He reiterated CII’s commitment to facilitating convergence among policymakers, industry, and farmers to enable a resilient, competitive and future-ready apple value chain.

Sachin Sharma, director, Agro Farm Venture Pvt. Ltd, added that apple farming remains central to Himachal’s rural economy, but faces rising pressures from climate change, ageing orchards, low productivity, and imports. The priority is clear—boost productivity and quality through high-density plantations, better planting material, stronger infrastructure, and improved market systems to maximise farmer value.