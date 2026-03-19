Civic bodies: Punjab withdraws delimitation notifications issued after Dec 31

The Punjab government has decided to withdraw notifications regarding delimitation of wards for municipal councils and municipal corporations issued after December 31, 2025. After the Punjab and Haryana high court questioned the legality of the exercise in February, the Punjab government told the court that it has sought clarification from the Registrar-General & Census Commissioner of India on whether municipal ward boundaries could be frozen from January 1 in view of the upcoming 2027 Census. (HT File)

Information in this regard was submitted by a government counsel in the Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday during resumed hearing of a clutch of petitions from different districts challenging exercise of delimitation of wards. Lawyers associated with the case, including SPS Tinna, confirmed the development.

In January, the high court had asked the Punjab government not to proceed with the process of the civic body polls for nine municipal corporations and approximately 100 municipal councils and municipal committees in view of these petitions.

Initially, the petitions were filed challenging delimitation exercise in Abohar, Fazilka and Pathankot and subsequently more petitions came from other districts.

The petitioners had argued that the process of delimitation which has been initiated or if finalised after December 31 can’t be done in view of August 2025 notification of the Centre with Pan-India directions that no change is to be undertaken regarding the boundaries of the towns, districts, including the wards which are existing in a town in view the planning for the Census 2027.

After the high court questioned the legality of the exercise in February, the Punjab government told the court that it has sought clarification from the Registrar-General & Census Commissioner of India on whether municipal ward boundaries could be frozen from January 1 in view of the upcoming 2027 Census. It was also stated that the state has referred the matter for “special consideration”, as there appeared to be a contradiction between two communications issued by the Centre.

Punjab’s stand was that under Rule 8(iv) of the Census Rules, 1990, administrative boundaries could not be frozen earlier than one year before the “Census Reference Date”. Since the Census would be conducted in 2027 and the date fixed for commencement is March 1, 2027, the administrative boundaries “cannot be frozen prior to February 28”.

However, during a hearing on Wednesday, the government changed its stand and informed the court about its fresh move. In view of the state’s stand, the high court has disposed of petitions in which the delimitation exercise was challenged in respect of notifications issued after December 31, 2025. However, in respect of those petitions, challenging delimitation exercise with notifications issued before December 31, hearing has been fixed for March 23. A detailed order is awaited.