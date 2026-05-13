Cong, BJP releases vision documents for Himachal urban local body polls

Ahead of May 17 urban local bodies poll, both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified their campaign outreach on Tuesday by unveiling vision documents for municipal bodies. Both Congress and BJP released the manifesto for Solan. (File)

While BJP released vision document for Solan, Dharamshala and Palampur municipal corporations (MCs), the Congress unveiled its roadmap for Solan.

In Dharamshala, BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma, while releasing the document, said that the party is committed to transforming Dharamshala into a modern, well-planned, environment-friendly and world-class tourist city. “The document is not merely an election manifesto but a comprehensive vision document prepared with a long-term development perspective for the entire Municipal Corporation area,” he said.

He said the BJP’s priority is to strengthen basic infrastructure and modernize traffic management. With this objective, the party has resolved to develop smart parking facilities at 22 identified locations, ensure 24×7 drinking water supply and construct small dams on major khads for water conservation.

In Palampur, BJP Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Bhardwaj and BJP State Vice President and former Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar released the manifesto and said that it is not merely a document but a comprehensive roadmap for the holistic development of the MC.

Parmar said BJP will ensure that the major entry gates of the MC are named after martyrs. He further announced that a grand Martyrs’ Memorial will be constructed in memory of brave soldiers. The memorial will prominently commemorate the martyrs of the 1962, 1965, 1971 and Kargil wars so that future generations continue to remember their sacrifices, they said.

While releasing the manifesto for the Solan municipal polls, BJP Himachal Pradesh president Rajeev Bindal strongly criticised the Congress government and the functioning of the MC.

He said that despite Congress being in power at every level — the MLA, the Minister and the Municipal Corporation — the people of Solan are still struggling for basic amenities such as drinking water, cleanliness and parking facilities.

Bindal said the BJP’s sankalp patra (manifesto) is not merely a document of promises but a comprehensive roadmap for Solan’s development. The party has promised modern door-to-door garbage collection systems in every ward, establishment of a scientific waste management plant, digital monitoring of sanitation services and an increase in the number of sanitation workers along with clean and adequate drinking water supply to every household, regular and time-bound water distribution, and implement a special action plan to prevent leakages. Dedicated water tanks will be developed in every ward and the sewerage network in the city will be expanded and modernized.

BJP will prioritize the construction of multi-level parking facilities in key areas of the city. Two-wheeler parking arrangements will be developed in busy markets and crowded zones, while organized vending zones will be established for street vendors. A special cell will also be created within the Municipal Corporation to address the issues faced by local traders.

Congress manifesto was released by Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajani Patil. Municipal corporation election in-charge and industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, health minister Dhani Ram Shandil and education minister Rohit Thakur were also present.

Addressing media, Chauhan said the Congress’s priority was to ensure “world-class development” of Solan city. He said the long-pending drinking water issue in the city would be resolved at the earliest. He added that after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted, the responsibility for water supply would be handed over to the Jal Shakti Department and water would be made available to residents at affordable rates.

The minister further said the Congress party would ensure 100% sewerage connectivity across Solan city and provide all essential civic amenities to residents.

Meanwhile, Rajani Patil said she would personally monitor whether the promises made in the manifesto were implemented. She also accused the Central government of failing to fulfil several of its commitments.