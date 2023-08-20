Congress suspends Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar for ‘anti-party’ activities

Sandeep Jakhar, a first-time Congress MLA and nephew of the current Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Sunil Jakhar, has been suspended from the party for allegedly indulging in ‘anti-party activities’ on Saturday. Sandeep Jakhar, a first-time Congress MLA and nephew of the current Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Sunil Jakhar, has been suspended from the party for allegedly indulging in ‘anti-party activities’ on Saturday.

The action against Sandeep Jakhar came following a complaint filed by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, as per the communication posted on X, previously known as Twitter.

According to a statement issued by Tariq Anwar, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee and member secretary of the disciplinary action committee, Sandeep Jakhar has been suspended due to allegations of engaging in anti-party activities.

As per the letter, the allegations against Sandeep include—non participation in any of the party’s programs, including the Bharat Jodo Yatra; Residing in a common accommodation where a BJP flag is displayed; Making statements against the party and the PCC president and publicly supporting his uncle, Sunil Jakhar.

Sunil Jakhar had quit Congress last year and was recently appointed as BJP state chief.

The letter further states, “After careful consideration, the disciplinary action committee has decided to place you (Sandeep Jakhar) under suspension from the party with immediate effect.”

Sandeep expressed disappointment that the party did not issue a show-cause notice before taking such action.

“My support for uncle and political mentor Sunil Jakhar has always been in the public domain. I would not resign from the elected position as the people of Abohar had chosen him to serve them, and I intended to continue doing so in the broader interest of society,” Sandeep said.

It’s worth noting that on August 11, 46 Congress municipal councillors out of 49 jumped ship and switched to the BJP in the presence of Sunil Jakhar.

Jakhar and Warring had earlier engaged in a war of words. Warring had once dared Sandeep Jakhar to resign from the Congress and get a fresh mandate “if he was so confident about their support in Abohar. Sandeep Jakhar in turn had then challenged Warring to throw him out of the outfit by issuing him a notice.