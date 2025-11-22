Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
Congress to review Tarn Taran bypoll drubbing: Baghel

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 07:28 am IST

Addressing a press conference here after a meeting with the district congress committee, Baghel said, the performance of the party was being reviewed and all the necessary corrective measures would be taken.

Congress party’s general secretary in charge of Punjab and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said the party will review its performance in the Tarn Taran byelection. The party had finished in fourth place.

“Although most of the time it’s the ruling party that mostly wins the by-elections. Despite that, the Congress party had also won a byelection in Barnala,” he added.

On the Bihar assembly poll results, Baghel said that the Election Commission of India had supported the BJP there and alleged that 65 lakh votes were deleted and fresh voters added to give the BJP-led NDA an edge.

“Congress will hold a rally in Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 14 to protest against the vote-chori in the country. This will be preceded by the submission of five crore signed forms against vote-chori from across the country to the President on the same day. The entire party cadre in the state will be part of the protest,” he added.

Baghel was accompanied by the AICC secretary Suraj Singh Thakur, PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and other senior party leaders.

AI Summary

Congress general secretary Bhupesh Baghel announced a performance review following the party's fourth-place finish in the Tarn Taran byelection, committing to necessary corrective actions. He criticized the Election Commission for allegedly aiding the BJP in Bihar and announced a protest rally in Delhi on December 14 against vote manipulation, involving five crore signed forms submitted to the President.