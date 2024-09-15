Contesting polls to stop BJP from burying issue on Kashmir and Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that her party is contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections not only to undertake development works but to stop the BJP’s agenda regarding Kashmir issue and Article 370. Mehbooba Mufti said that people want a government which can address their concerns and end their difficulties. (HT File)

The PDP chief said her party is not contesting the polls only for constructing drains and lanes. “We are contesting because the BJP wants to bury Kashmir issue and Article 370, and wants everyone to talk only about election. We are adamant that the resolution of Kashmir issue is very important,” she added.

“It is a matter of shame for the BJP that has been saying the situation has improved, but they could not hold elections in J&K in the last 10 years. People are annoyed, they are suffocating. They want a government which can address their concerns and end their difficulties,” Mufti said.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe at Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis, Mufti said: “He had said he will deposit ₹15 lakh in the accounts of people and provide two crore jobs every year. Has he provided two crore jobs? So, what response will I give to what he says.”

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that if elected to power the PDP will first undertake a fast-track recruitment for about one lakh government jobs in a transparent manner.

“We will make daily wagers permanent and also try to bring multinational companies here to provide employment opportunities,” she added.