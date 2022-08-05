Covid cases in Ambala rose by 650% in July

Ambala district recorded a 650% spike in Covid infections in July.

As per data provided by the civil surgeon’s office, while 91 infections were reported in June, 680 cases cropped up in July. However, no patient succumbed to the virus in both months. The last fatality from the district was recorded on February 25 and 542 Covid-related deaths have been reported so far .

In June, the district had logged just 22 cases till the middle of the month and 69 infections over the next fortnight. In the first 15 days of July, 251 cases were recorded and 429 in the second half of the month.

In the first three days of August, 138 cases have already been logged, with 67 on Wednesday itself, the highest single-day tally since February 11. There are currently 293 active cases, while 42,026 infections have been logged overall.

Doctors said that most patients are reporting mild symptoms and are undergoing home isolation. Less than 10% are hospitalised, but none of them need oxygen support or any other support.

District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said that other than high fever lasting for a day or two, patients have also complained of abdominal issues. “This could be due to medicines or humid weather. Some patients have also suffered from diarrhoea for up to four days. However, it is difficult to distinguish between symptoms of Covid and viral fever, so residents are advised to get themselves tested,” Dr Hari added.