Covid cases in Ambala rose by 650% in July
Ambala district recorded a 650% spike in Covid infections in July.
As per data provided by the civil surgeon’s office, while 91 infections were reported in June, 680 cases cropped up in July. However, no patient succumbed to the virus in both months. The last fatality from the district was recorded on February 25 and 542 Covid-related deaths have been reported so far .
In June, the district had logged just 22 cases till the middle of the month and 69 infections over the next fortnight. In the first 15 days of July, 251 cases were recorded and 429 in the second half of the month.
In the first three days of August, 138 cases have already been logged, with 67 on Wednesday itself, the highest single-day tally since February 11. There are currently 293 active cases, while 42,026 infections have been logged overall.
Doctors said that most patients are reporting mild symptoms and are undergoing home isolation. Less than 10% are hospitalised, but none of them need oxygen support or any other support.
District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said that other than high fever lasting for a day or two, patients have also complained of abdominal issues. “This could be due to medicines or humid weather. Some patients have also suffered from diarrhoea for up to four days. However, it is difficult to distinguish between symptoms of Covid and viral fever, so residents are advised to get themselves tested,” Dr Hari added.
1.30 kg explosives recovered near Kurukshetra’s Shahbad; Tarn Taran man arrested
Ahead of Independence Day, the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police have recovered 1.30 kg explosive substance from fields near a hotel on the NH-44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district on Thursday evening. The police have also arrested a person identified as Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The police also examined CCTV camera footage from the locations.
Chandigarh: PNB duped of ₹3.5 crore by Ferozepur-based firm
Four members of a family who are the owners of a Ferozepur-based company have been booked for cheating Punjab National Bank of ₹3.5 crore. The bank said they have also not paid their dues since July 1, 2019. A cheating case has been registered. Meanwhile, Kumar's has been booked for defrauding Punjab National Bank of ₹50 lakh. The FIR has been lodged based on Kumar's complaint.
Panjab University’s teachers’ hopes for better service conditions dashed
Panjab University's long wait to settle its financial and other related issues are likely to continue after the Union government on Wednesday confirmed that it has no intention to turn it into a central university. Being an inter-state body corporate, the varsity receives fixed annual maintenance grants from both the Centre and Punjab with 6% yearly enhancement. PU has already adopted the 6th Punjab pay commission for its non-teaching staff.
1,800 new buses to be added to Haryana Roadways’ fleet
Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma said 1,800 new buses, including 550 electric buses, will soon be added to the fleet of the Haryana Roadways to provide better transportation facilities to people in the state. He said the government was committed to increasing the number of buses of the Haryana Roadways and now the strength of buses has been increased to 5,400. He said 826 buses have already been made operations under the kilometre scheme.
Facing ED, tax probe heat, rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi makes a ‘safe switch’
Facing prosecution under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, the decision of former Congress MLA from Adampur Kuldeep Bishnoi to jump on the BJP bandwagon seems to be an outcome of political expediency. A lookout notice is issued to ensure that a person required for investigations by law enforcement agencies does not leave the country.
