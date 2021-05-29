Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid test rates slashed in Chandigarh
The high court on Thursday directed the UT administration as well as Haryana to bring RT PCR rates on a par with rates in Punjab in order to bring uniformity across the tricity. (HT FILE)
Covid test rates slashed in Chandigarh

While RT-PCR test will cost 450, rapid antigen test will cost 350. Earlier, the rates were 900 and 500, respectively.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 12:19 AM IST

The Chandigarh administration on Friday slashed the rates of Covid-19 tests at private laboratories after the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

While RT-PCR test will cost 450, rapid antigen test will cost 350. Earlier, the rates were 900 and 500, respectively.

The high court on Thursday directed the UT administration as well as Haryana to bring them on a par with rates in Punjab in order to bring uniformity across the tricity. The direction came during the hearing of a plea wherein the court is monitoring the Covid-19 situation in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Chandigarh health secretary Arun Gupta said no private lab can charge more than the prescribed amount, which is inclusive of all taxes and also includes charges for PPE kit, picking of samples, their packing and transportation as well as documentation.

