CPI(M) presses for restoration of legitimate rights of people of J&K

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) has demanded restoration of legitimate rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and immediate halt to the alleged hard-line security and law and order approach being taken by the BJP government in the union territory.

“The basic fact should not be ignored that the problem of J&K is essentially a political issue and must be resolved through political process. Without initiating dialogue, there can be no significant progress towards restoration of peace,” it said in a statement released on Sunday.

It alleged that the “brazen and unconstitutional assault” on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir continues to be accompanied by the large-scale arrests, particularly of youth, and intimidation and harassment of mainstream political leaders through central agencies like ED, CBI, NIA etc.

The party said that “arbitrarily” dismantling the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in seriously damaging the relationship between the people of the erstwhile state and the Union government. “It has also created a large political void, further deepening the uncertainties in the region,” it said.

The statement said that a resolution on the J&K situation was adopted in the 23rd CPIM Congress held recently in Kerala. The resolution stated that despite the J&K Reorganisation Act being challenged before the apex court, the central government has taken some irreversible actions like constituting a delimitation commission, amending the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act and the closing down of institutions.

“The conduct of the delimitation commission is being widely perceived as carrying out the agenda of the ruling party. By ignoring the most cardinal principle of adult franchise, ie. one person, one vote, the delimitation commission is setting a dangerous precedent,” it said.

“The unfortunate delay in hearing the petitions regarding the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Supreme Court is creating widespread anxiety among the people,” it added.