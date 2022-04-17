CPI(M) presses for restoration of legitimate rights of people of J&K
Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) has demanded restoration of legitimate rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and immediate halt to the alleged hard-line security and law and order approach being taken by the BJP government in the union territory.
“The basic fact should not be ignored that the problem of J&K is essentially a political issue and must be resolved through political process. Without initiating dialogue, there can be no significant progress towards restoration of peace,” it said in a statement released on Sunday.
It alleged that the “brazen and unconstitutional assault” on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir continues to be accompanied by the large-scale arrests, particularly of youth, and intimidation and harassment of mainstream political leaders through central agencies like ED, CBI, NIA etc.
The party said that “arbitrarily” dismantling the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in seriously damaging the relationship between the people of the erstwhile state and the Union government. “It has also created a large political void, further deepening the uncertainties in the region,” it said.
The statement said that a resolution on the J&K situation was adopted in the 23rd CPIM Congress held recently in Kerala. The resolution stated that despite the J&K Reorganisation Act being challenged before the apex court, the central government has taken some irreversible actions like constituting a delimitation commission, amending the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act and the closing down of institutions.
“The conduct of the delimitation commission is being widely perceived as carrying out the agenda of the ruling party. By ignoring the most cardinal principle of adult franchise, ie. one person, one vote, the delimitation commission is setting a dangerous precedent,” it said.
“The unfortunate delay in hearing the petitions regarding the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Supreme Court is creating widespread anxiety among the people,” it added.
-
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
-
Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
-
Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days, says Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards. Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
-
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
-
Himachal assembly polls: Kangra turns battleground for BJP, AAP; Cong lays low
Kangra, the nerve centre of Himachal Pradesh politics and the largest district in the state, has turned into a battleground for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Admi Party, while the faction ridden main rival party - Congress is still lying low. This will be the party's national president JP Nadda second visit to poll bound state within a month after his four-day tour from April 9-12. BJP's state president Suresh Kashyap has refuted any assertion over threat to the party.
