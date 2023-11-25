close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cyclist killed in Mohali hit-and-run

Cyclist killed in Mohali hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 25, 2023 09:12 AM IST

A cyclist in Dera Bassi died after being hit by a speeding car. The driver fled the scene. The police have booked the driver for rash driving and negligence.

Battling for life for two days after being hit by a speeding car in Dera Bassi, a cyclist succumbed to his injuries at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

A speeding car the cyclist in Dera Bassi, Mohali. (HT File)
A speeding car the cyclist in Dera Bassi, Mohali. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Ram Nayan, aged around 50, who worked for a private firm in Ghalumajra, Dera Bassi.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

His nephew complained to police that he and his uncle were returning from work on their cycles around 7.15 pm on Tuesday. As they reached near Sukhmani School, Dera Bassi, a speeding car hit Nayan’s cycle from behind and drove off.

With the help of passers-by, he rushed his uncle to the local civil hospital, where doctors referred him to GMCH. However, Nayan breathed his last on Thursday.

Police have booked the unidentified car driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out