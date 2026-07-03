A special court on Thursday recorded the cross-examination of veteran farmer leader Surjit Singh Phul, who appeared as a prosecution witness in a defamation complaint filed against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mandi MP and film actor Kangana Ranaut. Defamation case against Kangana: Court records veteran farmer leader’s statement

Prosecution counsel RS Behniwal said Ranaut attended the proceedings virtually.

In 2021, septuagenarian Mahinder Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda district, had filed a complaint alleging that Ranaut had defamed her in a post on the social media platform, X, by wrongly identifying her as Bilkis Bano, a protester associated with the Shaheen Bagh agitation, and suggesting that such women could be hired to take part in the protests for ₹100. The next hearing in the case is on July 18.