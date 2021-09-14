Defence awardees’ monthly allowance hiked by 80 per cent

The Punjab government has increased the monthly allowance of gallantry, distinguished service awardees, their widows and widows of posthumous awardees by 80 per cent.

A spokesperson of the defence services welfare department said that out of the total 2,044 winners of gallantry and distinguished awards, the allowance for the winners of the Param Vir Chakra has been increased from existing ₹23,100 to ₹41,580. Similarly, six Ashok Chakra awardees would now get enhanced allowance of ₹33,264 in place of ₹18,480 while 11 Maha Vir Chakra awardees would be now entitled to receive ₹31,601 instead of ₹17,556.

Likewise, the monthly allowance of the 24 Kirti Chakra winners has also been increased from ₹13,860 to ₹24,948. The 127 Vir Chakra awardees would now get ₹18,295 from ₹10,164. Similarly, 165 Shaurya Chakra winners would now receive the hiked allowance from ₹6,480 to ₹11,664. Further, Sena/Nao Sena/Vayu Sena Medal (gallantry) awardees totalling 662 would now get an increased amount of ₹5,580 as against ₹3,100, said the spokesperson.

The 277 Mentioned in Dispatches (gallantry) awardees would receive ₹2,790 instead of ₹1,550. The two widows of Military Cross awardees would now get ₹20,790 instead of ₹11,550 earlier. Also, the three beneficiaries of Military Medal awardees would be given ₹9,720 in place of the earlier amount of ₹5,400. The three beneficiaries of Indian Distinguished Service Medal (IDSM) awardees would now get ₹2,790 against the earlier ₹1,500. The four Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal awardees would receive ₹1,386 instead of ₹770. Furthermore, ₹1,260 would be given to the 98 winners of the Param Vishishta Seva Medal against ₹700. The nine awardees decorated with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal would now receive ₹1,116 instead of earlier allowance of ₹620. Similarly, 171 Ati Vishisht Seva Medal awardees would get ₹972 instead of ₹540. Apart from these, 47 winners of the Yudh Seva Medal would be given ₹846 against ₹470 being paid earlier.