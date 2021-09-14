Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Defence awardees’ monthly allowance hiked by 80 per cent
A spokesperson of the defence services welfare department said allowance of 2,044 gallantry and distinguished awardees has been hiked by 80 per cent. (HT File Photo)
A spokesperson of the defence services welfare department said allowance of 2,044 gallantry and distinguished awardees has been hiked by 80 per cent. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Defence awardees’ monthly allowance hiked by 80 per cent

The allowance for Param Vir Chakra awardee has been increased by 80 per cent from existing 23,100 to 41,580
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST

The Punjab government has increased the monthly allowance of gallantry, distinguished service awardees, their widows and widows of posthumous awardees by 80 per cent.

A spokesperson of the defence services welfare department said that out of the total 2,044 winners of gallantry and distinguished awards, the allowance for the winners of the Param Vir Chakra has been increased from existing 23,100 to 41,580. Similarly, six Ashok Chakra awardees would now get enhanced allowance of 33,264 in place of 18,480 while 11 Maha Vir Chakra awardees would be now entitled to receive 31,601 instead of 17,556.

Likewise, the monthly allowance of the 24 Kirti Chakra winners has also been increased from 13,860 to 24,948. The 127 Vir Chakra awardees would now get 18,295 from 10,164. Similarly, 165 Shaurya Chakra winners would now receive the hiked allowance from 6,480 to 11,664. Further, Sena/Nao Sena/Vayu Sena Medal (gallantry) awardees totalling 662 would now get an increased amount of 5,580 as against 3,100, said the spokesperson.

The 277 Mentioned in Dispatches (gallantry) awardees would receive 2,790 instead of 1,550. The two widows of Military Cross awardees would now get 20,790 instead of 11,550 earlier. Also, the three beneficiaries of Military Medal awardees would be given 9,720 in place of the earlier amount of 5,400. The three beneficiaries of Indian Distinguished Service Medal (IDSM) awardees would now get 2,790 against the earlier 1,500. The four Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal awardees would receive 1,386 instead of 770. Furthermore, 1,260 would be given to the 98 winners of the Param Vishishta Seva Medal against 700. The nine awardees decorated with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal would now receive 1,116 instead of earlier allowance of 620. Similarly, 171 Ati Vishisht Seva Medal awardees would get 972 instead of 540. Apart from these, 47 winners of the Yudh Seva Medal would be given 846 against 470 being paid earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.