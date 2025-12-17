Development works stalled in Khadoor Sahib: Amritpal to HC in 1st video appearance during parole plea

In his first video appearance in a court in the last three years since his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that developmental works in his constituency are stalled and he should be allowed to appear in the Parliament to take up the issue. Amritpal has been under detention at Dibrugarh jail in Assam since his arrest in April 2023 under the NSA. Nine of his associates were brought back to Punjab in March-April this year. Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singhappearing via video conferencing.

The Waris Punjab De chief, who is in Dibrugarh jail, appeared virtually before the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry and tried to make a case for his parole himself as lawyers are abstaining from work for the past two days and the Parliament session, which he wishes to attend, ends on December 19.

Wearing a blue turban and a white kurta, the radical Sikh leader connected virtually at noon and in his submissions said that since he won the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, his functioning as an MP remained stalled as he has not been able to take up the issues concerning people from his constituency.

“This petition has been filed for parole…all the work in my constituency has been stalled since I was elected. I filed for bail a couple of times, even if a conditional bail, so that I could take up the issues concerning my constituency. But till now no approval has been given,” he told the court, adding that he also wants to take up issues of drugs and gangster related killings in the state.

The radical Sikh preacher won the Khadoor Sahib seat with 1.9 lakh votes as an Independent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and was administered the oath of office on July 5, 2024. Since then, he has not attended the Parliament.

He also tried to make some references to ‘democracy’, but could not be heard. He also mentioned that his connection was unstable and was not able to present his side properly.

At this, the chief justice said that if arguments are advanced by him (Amritpal), he can’t later on say that further arguments would be made by his counsel. Subsequently, the hearing was deferred for 2 pm, and his counsel was told to call for Punjab government’s counsel in this case, senior advocate Anupam Gupta, who is yet to complete his arguments.

‘Ready to give undertaking on speech in Parl’

At 2 pm, when the court met again, Gupta expressed his inability to argue the matter due to a strike. While Amritpal Singh’s counsel submitted that it was entirely within the court’s discretion to grant custody parole, as the winter session was nearing its end. “The winter session is going to be over on December 19th. Only three days are left,” the MP’s counsel informed the court. This time, Amritpal Singh did not appear.

The counsel added that the MP was willing to give an undertaking regarding his speech in the Parliament. “Under Article 105, freedom of speech in Parliament is not absolute. It is subject to rules and regulations framed by Parliament. He can’t speak anything seditious… and he’s ready to give the undertaking,” his counsel said, adding that Amritpal Singh intended to speak on floods, drug abuse in his constituency and development works.

However, the court deferred the hearing for Wednesday, taking note of Gupta’s submissions.

The state government had rejected Amritpal Singh’s representation, reportedly citing potential law-and-order issues after receiving a report from the district police on November 26. Amritpal Singh moved high court on December 1. On the last date of hearing on December 11, Punjab opposed the grant of parole.

“His one speech could create problems in Punjab,” advocate Gupta had told the court, adding that once in Parliament, Amritpal can speak whatever he wants to, and even the Lok Sabha speaker can only regulate.

He can’t be proceeded against due to privileges accorded to a Parliamentarian by the Constitution, Gupta further said.

Amritpal, who styled himself after slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was arrested in Moga’s Rode village on April 23, 2023, after a month-long hunt. The Khalistan sympathiser had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, 2023, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

Punjab Police launched the crackdown on him after he and his armed supporters laid siege to the police station at Ajnala on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 23, 2023, to get his aide released.